3 Stars Chris Jericho must face before leaving AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho's time in the Tony Khan-led company is reportedly up. He signed with the promotion in 2019 and became a fan favorite in no time. Eventually, he became the inaugural AEW World Champion and went on to hold the ROH World Championship twice.Having said that, Chris Jericho's popularity has drastically decreased in recent years. Even though he hasn't lost a step when it comes to promos, his in-ring work has received heavy criticism. Aged 54, Y2J will probably retire in a few years. However, when fans chant &quot;Please retire&quot; at you, it is awkward and embarrassing. Rumors suggest that Jericho will return to WWE after his contract with All Elite Wrestling expires later this year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore the legend leaves for good, Tony Khan must book him for a few matches. After all, The Ocho is one of the greatest of all time, and his presence is great for business.Here are three stars Chris Jericho must face before leaving AEW:#3. Big BillThe Learning Tree consisted of leader Chris Jericho, Bryan Keith, and Big Bill. This faction managed to win fans over within a short span of time. Both Keith and Bill were thriving under the former WWE Champion's tutelage before he went on a hiatus in April 2025. That said, Jericho constantly berated and insulted his stablemates. He walked out on Bill and Keith after blaming them for his failure to retain the ROH World Championship against Bandido at Dynasty 2025.Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see Big Bill face The Demo God before the latter leaves for good. The former AEW World Champion could put over the erstwhile Big Cass, helping the New York native build some credibility. After all, the 39-year-old is a talented wrestler and has everything to become a main event player someday.#2. &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page&quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page is the reigning AEW World Champion. He won the title by defeating Jon Moxley in a brutal Texas Death Match at All In 2025. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is completely over with fans. Furthermore, it looks like he is not getting dethroned anytime soon. At this point in his career, a rivalry with Chris Jericho would prove to be beneficial for him.Tony Khan could bring Y2J back for a brief feud with Hangman. Ideally, Page should win the potential match and continue his reign. However, if Jericho dethrones Page and becomes a two-time AEW World Champion, it will be a shocking moment. After all, the 54-year-old is a legend, and one final world title reign would be a way for Khan and Co. to say thank you for his contributions to All Elite Wrestling.#1. MJF vs. Chris Jericho for one last timeChris Jericho has a long and storied history with MJF. They have been on-screen friends as well as rivals in the past. Their storyline makes die-hard fans nostalgic, and the AEW audience will certainly not mind seeing them face off again.It will make a lot of sense for MJF and Jericho to battle at a major pay-per-view. This match would be emotional and have several callbacks. Furthermore, this could be a title match. If The Salt of the Earth defeats Hangman at Forbidden Door and becomes the new AEW World Champion, he could put the title on the line against Y2J on a later date.