AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Chris Jericho walks out amid WWE speculation, major faction renamed, Top star's girlfriend insulted on live TV

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving Chris Jericho, MJF, and more.

Jericho had a meltdown on AEW Dynamite and furiously walked out of the arena. Top star's real-life girlfriend gets insulted on live TV. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories:

#5. Chris Jericho furiously walked off after having a meltdown at AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho lost his ROH World Championship recently in a Mask vs. Title match against Bandido at AEW Dynasty 2025. He appeared on Dynamite this week in a heated mood with a bat in his hand and proceeded to have a meltdown in the ring.

The Learning Tree leader furiously insulted Big Bill and Bryan Keith for failing in their match against The Hurt Syndicate at the PPV. Big Bill would interrupt the veteran to state that his stablemates were not his punching bags.

Soon after, Jericho would undergo a full meltdown, proceed to bash a TV screen with a bat and walk out on his stable. It seems like he will be gone for a while now as cameras caught him furiously leaving the arena.

There are also rumors doing rounds on social media stating that Y2J could be on his way back to WWE. It would be interesting to see what the future holds for Jericho.

#4. MJF insults his real-life girlfriend on AEW Dynamite

MJF has been trying to get in the good graces of The Hurt Syndicate for a while now. He recently helped them retain their World Tag Team Titles in their aforementioned bout against Big Bill and Bryan Keith at Dynasty 2025.

The group would come out to celebrate their win only to be joined by MJF. However, he was told that Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley had disproved his joining. Later on in the show, MJF's real-life partner Alicia Atout would interview the faction. THS's MVP would then again be interrupted by The Wolf of Wrestling.

The former AEW World Champion would dismiss his partner and crudely ask her to leave to have a personal conversation with MVP.

#3. Top AEW faction is officially renamed

The Undisputed Kingdom was first formed to take down MJF. After Adam Cole was revealed as the mysterious Devil, he and his friends would come forward as the ones trying to make his life miserable.

However, this angle would come to an end after Cole defeated The Salt of The Earth at Worlds End 2024. He would then bring Kyle O'Reilly to join him alongside Roderick Strong to reform WWE NXT's Undisputed Era as the Undisputed Kingdom. The group would only focus on these three with Matt Taven, Mike Benette, and Wardlow fading into the background.

Adam Cole recently won the TNT Championship at Dynasty and announced on Dynamite this week that the trio will now be named The Paragon. This confirms that the original faction is officially dead and they are moving forward with a new moniker.

#2. Lex Luger reveals Triple H's right-hand man's reaction to first-time request ahead of WWE Hall of Fame

Lex Luger recently made a huge request to have his close friend Sting and DDP induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. He recently mentioned that he has not heard an answer from WWE about it since Sting is under an ambassador deal with AEW.

Luger recently recalled Triple H's right-hand man's reaction to him pitching a double induction in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter on WrestleBinge. Lex joked that they could both be by his side to help him in case he tried to walk and fell:

"On behalf of both of those guys up there, I ran it by the WWE guys, Hunter's right-hand man. He goes, 'Ooh, I know what you're going to ask. [laughs] Well, I'll have to run it up the flagpole, but I don't know.' And I haven't had an answer back on that, but obviously, maybe selfishly, somewhat selfishly, I think it'd be great for the fans, too. I just think it'd be a classy thing to allow him [Sting] up there. Now, WWE may allow him up there but he'd also have to have permission from Tony Khan and AEW, so there's a lot of moving parts there, but ideally, obviously I would love to see both of those guys up there with me. That would be huge for me, and I think it'd be special for the fans, too," Lex Luger said.

#1. Current plans for Adam Copeland at AEW All In 2025

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood recently laid out Adam Copeland in a brutal assault. The duo turned on the WWE Hall of Famer after their loss in the Trios Title match against The Death Riders at Dynasty 2025.

They delivered ruthless Piledrivers and a brutal Con-Chair-To to The Rated-R Superstar. He was then stretchered out of the arena. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful gave an insight into AEW's plans for Cope at All In 2025 after he was written off of TV. SRS had asked if there were plans for Christian Cage and Cope to take on FTR but he hadn't heard anything different about it. It was implied that this was the direction that the promotion would be taking.

