How Triple H's right-hand man reacted to Lex Luger's first-time-ever request before WWE Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

WWE is set to induct its 26th Hall of Fame class in less than two weeks. Triple H will be the headliner in Las Vegas, with Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and The Natural Disasters being honored as well. Luger's induction continues to be a hot topic of discussion, and now Luger himself has revealed a major update.

The Total Package was expected to be inducted by another WWE Hall of Famer: Sting. Luger's longtime friend and foe remains under contract to Tony Khan with some sort of AEW Ambassador's contract, and the decision is up to Khan. Diamond Dallas Page has been the other rumored name to honor Luger in Sin City, but Lex previously asked to have both men on stage with him.

Luger still has not received an answer from WWE, according to The All-American himself. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter on WrestleBinge, the 66-year-old recalled his reply when WWE asked him about an inductor. He named DDP because of various reasons including recent happenings, but Sting as well because of their longtime friendship.

Luger joked that he pitched the first-time-ever moment of double inductors to Triple H's right-hand man and joked that he could have Page on one side, and The Stinger on the other, so they could help him if he tried to walk and fell. The former nWo Wolfpac member said he'll speak from the heart but only for a few minutes as he's a brevity speaker, adding that his speech will include gratitude and thanks.

"On behalf of both of those guys up there, I ran it by the WWE guys, Hunter's right-hand man. He goes, 'Ooh, I know what you're going to ask. [laughs] Well, I'll have to run it up the flagpole, but I don't know.' And I haven't had an answer back on that, but obviously, maybe selfishly, somewhat selfishly, I think it'd be great for the fans, too. I just think it'd be a classy thing to allow him [Sting] up there. Now, WWE may allow him up there but he'd also have to have permission from Tony Khan and AEW, so there's a lot of moving parts there, but ideally, obviously I would love to see both of those guys up there with me. That would be huge for me, and I think it'd be special for the fans, too," Lex Luger said. [From 2:44 to 3:35]

Luger, Page, and Sting teamed just once for a three-on-two Handicap Match loss to Ric Flair and Bret Hart. The eight-minute WCW Nitro main event on September 27, 1999, from Atlanta, ended when Miss Elizabeth passed a bat to The Total Package, who then decked The Nature Boy for the DQ as chaos broke out with David Flair, Hulk Hogan, and others.

Updated lineup for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 19, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup:

Triple H as the headliner inductee; inductor TBA Michelle McCool as a women's inductee; inductor TBA Lex Luger as an individual inductee; inductor TBA The Natural Disasters as the tag team inductees; inductor TBA Immortal Moment: Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13; inductor TBA

WWE will induct its 26th Hall of Fame class at 11 pm ET on April 18, as soon as the WrestleMania 41 go-home SmackDown goes off the air from the nearby T-Mobile Arena. Netflix will carry the ceremony for international viewers, while Peacock will air the live special in the United States.

