Former WWE star needs to show up at AEW Forbidden Door and cost MJF the World Championship

MJF will be challenging Hangman Page for his AEW World Championship this Sunday at Forbidden Door 2025. Despite initially being baited into executing his Casino Gauntlet contract at the pay-per-view, Friedman turned the tables this week by threatening to set Mark Briscoe on fire if The Cowboy did not agree to his revised terms for their upcoming showdown.It appears that the former World Champion has the edge against The Hangman at Forbidden Door. However, Friedman's mission of reclaiming his Triple B at the event could be foiled by a wrestling legend whom MJF has been at odds with lately - the latter being none other than Mistico.MJF set new terms for his AEW Forbidden Door match this weekAfter Mark Briscoe arrived this week on Dynamite, promising to get his hands on MJF, The Wolf of Wrestling approached Ricochet and The Gates of Agony, offering to team up against The Sussex County Chicken. Later, it was revealed that the heels had abducted Mark and held him hostage backstage while Adam Page was in the ring.MJF aligning with Ricochet and GOA [Source: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]Friedman asked The Hangman to agree to his new demands and stipulations for their AEW World Title match at Forbidden Door, threatening to set Briscoe on fire if he refused. Although Page rushed to the back promptly afterwards to confront MJF, he had to content himself with battering Ricochet as the former Hurt Syndicate member had left the venue.MJF's recent feud with MisticoHangman Page is not the only fan-favorite that MJF has been beefing with lately. For many months now, the self-proclaimed 'generational talent' has been locked in an intense rivalry with Mistico. The two men squared off at AEW Grand Slam Mexico in June, but the bout ended in a DQ after Friedman hit the CMLL legend with a low-blow and then unmasked him to further humiliate him.Friedman later ambushed The Prince of Silver and Gold at an MLW show and crossed paths with him once again during the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas, which MJF won. More recently, after his first defense of the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, the AEW pillar agreed to battle Mistico in a Title vs. Mask bout at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary Show. He also attacked the lucha legend and stripped off his mask yet again.Mistico needs to cost MJF the AEW World TitleAs per MJF's modified stipulations, Adam Page could lose his World Championship to Friedman at Forbidden Door via disqualification and even via countout. Furthermore, he was allowed not to cash in his Casino Gauntlet Contract for his match at the PPV.The Devil has managed to ensure that the odds favor him in every way. But, since it is arguably too early to end Page's reign, Tony Khan should book Mistico to appear in the O2 Arena to cost MJF his AEW World Title match against The Hangman.Such an angle would not only allow Page to retain without undermining Friedman's status as a top heel, but it would also raise the stakes for MJF's upcoming bout against Mistico even higher.