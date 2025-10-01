  • home icon
3 Stars who could interfere during Mixed Tornado Tag Team match on AEW Dynamite

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 01, 2025 17:50 GMT
Darby Allin &amp; Kris Statlander vs. Death Riders
Darby Allin & Kris Statlander vs. Death Riders on AEW Dynamite [Image via AEW's X]

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite is set to feature a major Mixed Tornado Tag Team match between an alliance of Darby Allin & Kris Statlander and Death Riders' Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir. This match came up after the AEW Women's World Champion rejected Jon Moxley's offer of joining his faction. Therefore, Mox and company are likely to have their eyes on this huge battle.

As a result, fans can expect some interference in this showdown on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Death Riders are known to use their numbers advantage, and this match could be that epicenter of the chaos tonight. From a former AEW World Champion to a major name from AEW's women's division, anyone can show up during the Mixed Tag Team match tonight.

Let's discuss three stars who could interfere during the mixed tornado tag team match on AEW Dynamite:

#3. Harley Cameron

Harley Cameron has been working with Kris Statlander for the past few months in AEW. She has been in the corner of the AEW Women's World Champion and has proven to be a reliable ally. Now that Statlander might face a numbers disadvantage against Death Riders, Cameron might interfere in the Tornado Mixed Tag Team match to help out The Galaxy's Greatest Alien.

The 31-year-old might not be the match for Marina Shafir's brute force, but she can be a great distraction to help Stat hit a defining blow. Cameron's involvement has the potential to turn the match in favor of Darby Allin and Kris Statlander. Therefore, her potential involvement is pretty likely to happen tonight during the high-stakes battle on AEW Dynamite.

#2. Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has been closely observing the recent matches of Death Riders. Because his current rival, Darby Allin, is battling his factionmates, Moxley is expected to appear during the Mixed Tag Team match. Besides, The Purveyor of Violence has been teasing that he has some underlying plan with Kris Statlander; therefore, fans might witness a cryptic tease about it tonight.

Furthermore, similar to the majority of Death Riders' matches, this bout is also unlikely to be plain and simple. Therefore, Jon Moxley might interfere to make sure that his faction walks out of the arena as the winners. Also, he can try to weaken Darby Allin ahead of their 'I-Quit' match at WrestleDream by attacking the former TNT Champion.

#1. Bryan Danielson could help Darby Allin at AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson will sit on the commentary for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The former AEW World Champion has been pretty vocal about his disdain for Jon Moxley and his faction. He even tried to help out Darby Allin during his Coffin Match with Mox at All Out. Therefore, there are high chances that fans might see his involvement in the mixed tag team match as well.

Death Riders are expected to lay out a brutal attack on Allin tonight during the match. At that moment, The American Dragon might jump from the commentary table into the action to save The Daredevil. It could help the babyface team to pick up the win over Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir on AEW Dynamite

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

