3 Stars who are unlikely to appear on AEW TV ever again

AEW and its stars have had their fair share of controversies. Although many of its talents are being featured on TV in prominent roles, some have seemingly lost their positions as the company's top stars.

Some of them have even been removed from TV altogether for various reasons. Fans are hopeful to see them back, but a few are unlikely to return to AEW programming ever again.

#3 Britt Baker reportedly has heat in AEW

At the top of the list is a star who helped build the women's division of All Elite Wrestling, Britt Baker. It's undeniable that she carried the division along with Thunder Rosa during a time when the company needed female stars to step up. However, Baker's reputation has been falling steadily for some time now and has taken a nosedive in 2025.

Reports have indicated that Baker might be done with AEW. Tony Khan is seemingly fed up with her and has shifted his focus to other stars. Following rumors of backstage incidents with MJF and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout, the real-life dentist apparently has heat in the locker room. Hence, it's highly unlikely that she will return to the company's programming.

#2 Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks was primed to be a main event-level star in All Elite Wrestling. However, something changed along the way. The Absolute has not been seen on TV since March last year and has been rumored to join WWE for some time now.

Even though The Absolute has been competing on the independent scene, he has yet to be booked to appear on All Elite Wrestling TV. It was recently reported that Starks had asked for his release, but Tony Khan denied it.

It looks as if things aren't healthy between the two. So, if Starks wants to leave AEW once and for all, he'll have to sit out his contract and most likely never be called to appear on TV again.

#1 Rey Fenix

Many fans saw Penta make a splash when he made his debut in WWE on Monday Night RAW last week. Meanwhile, viewers are wondering whether his brother Rey Fenix would leave AEW and join him in the global juggernaut.

Fenix was linked to join his tag team partner in the Triple-H-led company as well until injury time was added to his contract. This seemingly caused the former AEW World Tag Team Champion to lash out at his employer on social media.

The luchador shared a cryptic post on social media venting his frustrations, which garnered mixed reactions. Since then, Rey Fenix has been taking subtle shots at the company. Hence, the bridge between Fenix and the Tony Khan-led promotion may be burned forever.

