3 Stars who must win at AEW All In 2025

We are just two nights away from AEW All In 2025. The promotion's showpiece event is set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The show will be a culmination of major storylines involving long-standing rivalries, dream matches, and high-stakes multi-star clashes.

The main event will feature Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match. Meanwhile, Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone will finally lock horns in the Tony Khan-led promotion for the Women's World Title, and old rivals Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will battle to unify the International and Continental Titles and become the first-ever AEW Unified Champion.

Safe to say the All In 2025 card has shaped up to become one of the best in the promotion's history. Considering the buildup and the buzz that the event has generated, the right stars must be booked to win at the event. With that said, let's look at three stars who must be victorious at All In Texas:

#3. "Hangman" Adam Page must beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

"Hangman" Adam Page is arguably the biggest babyface in the Tony Khan-led promotion right now. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has fans and the locker room behind him, and no star has more momentum heading into All In 2025.

Meanwhile, Moxley and The Death Riders have made ample enemies in their wake of dominance, enemies who will most likely interfere on behalf of Hangman during the title match. It seems like the stars have aligned for him to dethrone Jon Moxley, and Tony Khan must stick to that narrative at the event.

The Purveyor of Violence has had a great title run, but over the past few months, Moxley has seemingly lost momentum, with his segments becoming predictable. Tony must ensure fans go back home happy, and he can ensure that if he puts Hangman over at All In.

#2. JetSpeed should win the AEW World Tag Team Title

The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley won the AEW World Tag Team Championship in January 2025. They have since been dominant champions and have put away every tag team in front of them with ease.

However, at All In, Lashley and Benjamin must drop the title to "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight (JetSpeed) when they defend their gold in a three-way match involving The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne and Christian Cage.

Ever since JetSpeed began its pursuit of the tag title, Bailey and Knight have made it their mission to release the coveted championship from the stronghold of The Hurt Syndicate, whom they believe have held it hostage. Fans have gotten behind the duo, and Tony Khan must ensure the babyfaces get their crowning moment at All In.

Moreover, Bobby Lashley is seemingly in the final years of his career. Considering The All Mighty's proven status as a bona fide main event star in previous companies, AEW could have him leave The Hurt Syndicate and propel him into singles competition post All In.

#1. MJF must win the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match

It goes without saying that MJF is the favorite to win the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match over stars such as Mark Briscoe and Mistico, and for good measure. The Salt of the Earth has been away from the AEW World Title picture for a while now, and fans have seen the magic he can produce with both Hangman and Moxley in the past.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, if The Hurt Syndicate loses the tag title in Texas, MJF having a guaranteed shot at the World Title could help the group in maintaining a level of power dynamic in the promotion. Not many would bet against The Wolf of Wrestling, who may also receive from his former ally at All In.

