3 stars whose departures would be a huge loss to AEW

In a mere six years since its inception, AEW has become a global powerhouse in professional wrestling, and much of its rise can be credited to the wrestling talent it possesses.
While talent shuffling is a common thing between wrestling promotions, especially high-profile ones between All Elite Wrestling and rival WWE, most companies often build a strong core of loyal wrestlers who are unlikely to ever leave. But beyond that, some wrestlers can become extremely vital to the organisation based purely on their output, and to such an extent that if they were to leave, their promotions could suffer immediate consequences.
Today, we are examining three such All Elite Wrestling stars whose departures from the company could cause a significant blow:
#3. Swerve Strickland: AEW cannot risk losing the Realest
Swerve Strickland has evolved into one of the most dynamic and beloved figures in AEW. Once a menacing heel, his recent babyface turn has skyrocketed his popularity. The former World Champion recently led his team to a thrilling victory in the Anarchy in the Arena Match at Double or Nothing alongside Willow Nightingale, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, and the Opps.
Beyond in-ring accolades, Swerve's charisma has driven strong merchandise sales and social media traction. The kind of crowd reactions he gets on weekly programming is a huge testament to how deeply the fans have gotten behind him. President Tony Khan is also a huge Strickland fan, showering praise on him on multiple occasions. He is known to have called him one of the most talented and charismatic performers in the wrestling industry.
Moreover, Strickland had expressed loyalty to the Jacksonville-based promotion from time to time and even showcased disdain for its rival WWE earlier over the global juggernaut's comments about him. If he were to leave, Tony Khan would lose his most compelling baby face and a bona fide main-event draw.
#2. Will Ospreay: AEW can't lose its global ambassador
Will Ospreay has become one of AEW's most bankable stars and spearheads the promotion's global aspirations. He recently hit a new milestone when Dave Meltzer gave him a rare five-and-a-half-star rating for his recent main event matchup with Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final, further solidifying his place among the company's best performers.
Ospreay stands out on any card thanks to his unique combination of emotional storytelling and amazing athleticism. Additionally, Ospreay serves as the promotion's link to important markets like Japan and the UK, where he has a devoted following and a significant merchandise presence.
Meanwhile, The Aerial Assassin has actively berated and denied any interest in rival WWE and regularly commends AEW's creative freedom, stating that the Jacksonville-based promotion gives him the platform to be the best version of himself.
Ospreay’s exit would be a massive setback for Tony Khan in terms of having a solid in-ring worker and a global footprint.
#1. Toni Storm: AEW must hold on to the centerpiece of their women's division
Toni Storm has become the face of AEW’s women’s division, and her current reign as Women’s World Champion has been nothing short of impactful. She’s delivered high-caliber title defenses against top names, helping to push the division to greater heights.
Fans have fully gotten behind Timeless Toni’s retro persona and gritty in-ring style. Her promos trend regularly on social media, and her chemistry with other top female talents has helped elevate the division.
Critics consistently highlight Storm as one of the best female wrestlers in the world, and Tony Khan has made it clear she’s central to the promotion’s women’s wrestling vision. The Timeless One has also expressed commitment to that vision in older interviews.
If Toni Storm were to leave AEW, the women’s division would face a major setback. As both a champion and locker-room leader, her absence would slow momentum and impact the division’s continued rise.