3 stars who could win their first AEW title in 2025

With AEW's All In: Texas on the horizon, the Jacksonville-based promotion is well and truly in the thick of its summer season. It is also the time when fans will start buzzing with speculation about impending title changes and which stars could ascend to championship glory.

Ad

With that in mind, we will look at a few talents who have made a substantial impact in AEW, but are yet to get their hands on a title. A feat which would truly push them to the next level.

Below are three stars who could potentially capture their first All Elite Wrestling titles in 2025:

#3. Richochet is due AEW gold

Since his debut in August last year, Ricochet has undergone a significant transformation. Transitioning from a likable acrobatic face to embracing a more calculated heel character. This shift has been evident in his recent performances, including his gruesome victory over Mark Briscoe in a Stretcher Match at Double or Nothing.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In his time at Tony Khan's promotion, Ricochet came close to getting his hands on championship gold on multiple occasions, most notably during his pursuit of the International Championship at WrestleDream last year and at Dynasty this year.

Ricochet's work speaks for itself, and his progress suggests that a title win could be imminent. The 36-year-old might go after the International Title again and set up a mouth-watering singles clash with Kenny Omega. He could also be roped into the World Title picture as a potential heel challenger to a babyface champion should Moxley drop the gold later in the year.

Ad

#2. Kyle Fletcher could win the AEW TNT Championship soon

At just 26, Kyle Fletcher has made significant strides in AEW, particularly after joining The Don Callis Family. His 196-day reign as ROH World Television Champion is the pinnacle of what he's achieved while at the promotion. However, Fletcher is yet to get his hands on an AEW title.

The ProtoStar has faced names like Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay in the past and has demonstrated his capability to compete at the highest level. With his growing experience and the backing of a powerful faction, Fletcher is well-positioned to contend for many of the promotions' titles.

Ad

His most recent altercations with TNT champion Adam Cole could finally culminate in him dethroning the Panama City Playboy. Moreover, if he continues to develop as a heel, then a shot at the International Championship against Kenny Omega cannot be ruled out either.

Ad

#1. Mina Shirakawa is already in the AEW Women's World Title picture

Mina Shirakawa's rise to being one of the frontrunners in the women's division was a fairly quick one. The Japanese star who made her AEW debut last year was already being pushed as a major star and has since been involved in high-profile bouts with stars like Toni Storm and Mariah May.

Ad

She recently challenged for the Women's World Title at Double or Nothing but failed to win. However, Shirakawa, who signed a full-time contract with the company earlier this month, claimed she was only just getting started.

Expand Tweet

With Toni Storm now set to take on Mercedes Mone at All In for the Women's World Title, you wouldn't count out Shirakawa on being the follow-up challenger to whoever emerges the champion at All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More