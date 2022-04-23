3 Big Takeaways from AEW Rampage (April 22, 2022)

This week, AEW Rampage continued its run of being the fastest hour of pro wrestling on television as the company built on its successful bookings over the past couple of months.

AEW didn't quite load up this week's card compared to other recent instances. Still, they were able to advance some storylines and establish more depth in the Owen Hart Memorial Cup, an important event that has been somewhat lost in the shuffle amidst all the big announcements. Between the purchase of Ring of Honor and the partnership with New Japan, All Elite Wrestling has a lot going on right now, but they still have the target set for the Owen Cup to be awarded at Double or Nothing on May 29.

In the meantime, let's take a look at three things that stuck out about this week's AEW Rampage.

#3. Jade Cargill continues to improve during her run as the AEW TBS Champion

Cargill picked up a big win over a professional fighter in Marina Shafir. While she may be lesser known than her fellow MMA horsewomen like Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Shafir still has a shoot-style background, and her name alone carries some legitimacy.

Cargill captured her 30th win with no losses so far, and she's easily one of the brightest young stars that the promotion has developed. There's no doubt that Tony Khan is eyeing her to be the future franchise player of the women's division.

If All Elite Wrestling brings her along patiently and allows her to grow as a performer, there's no doubt she can fill that role someday down the road.

#2. "He needs to push himself away from the dinner table"

Those were the words of Sportskeeda's own Dutch Mantell, who made that point about Eddie Kingston during the post-show review of Rampage. While he's impressed by Kingston's skills as an overall performer, Mantell says The Mad King needs to improve on his physique.

Kingston has reached the highest level of his career — one that he has certainly worked for and deserves — but some believe his physical conditioning is lacking.

As a guy who has a street fighter reputation, he doesn't have to look like Mr. Olympia. But the question remains, does he need to look more television-ready in terms of being a star?

One thing for sure is that Kingston has the mic skills and popularity to be in the TNT or world title mix, and he picked up another victory this week on Rampage over Daniel Garcia.

#1. Hook speaks!

The contrast between Danhausen and Hook is about as far as going from pale white to pitch black, and that's what has made this sidebar storyline so much fun to watch develop.

This week, Danhausen pulled off his usual foolishness by stepping on Hook's bags of potato chips, calling them "powerful chips" and demanding a match with the young star.

In a swift move that looked like the kid at school finally fighting back, Hook pushed Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil into the wall and uttered one simple phrase: "You wanted my attention? Well, you got it now."

That's really all he has to do, at least for now. The Hook character is shrouded in mystery for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it fits his brooding, 'new generation' image. Secondly, it lets the kid develop his talking skills over time. If AEW feels this is a weakness for him right now, it's better to protect Taz's son by having him say little at all and just be right to the point.

For the time being? His actions can speak louder than his words.

Danhausen has been given the task of boosting Hook up a bit more on the promotional ladder, and he will do a fine job of making the young prospect look good in the process. In the meantime, he will also surely entertain all of us along the way with his spells and shenanigans.

This is a good next step for Hook, and hopefully, we continue to see more growth (and some more verbal skills) as he develops into the established character that AEW is aiming for.

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Rampage? Please share your opinions in the comments section below.

