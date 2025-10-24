3 things Hangman Page could do on AEW Collision

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 24, 2025 16:25 GMT
Hangman Page
Hangman Page [Image via AEW's YouTube]

Hangman Page is the current AEW World Champion in All Elite Wrestling. He has been carrying the company's flag since his big win against Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. Recently, he successfully defended his championship against Samoa Joe at WrestleDream. However, now fans wonder what is next for The Anxious Millenial Cowboy in AEW.

Ad

He was absent from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Therefore, many fans believe that he might have something major to do on this week's episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan has been giving major focus to Collision in the past few weeks. Therefore, Page might kick off the next chapter in his title reign on the Saturday night show of the company.

As a result, let's discuss about 3 things Hangman Page could do on AEW Collision:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#3. Attack Samoa Joe and The Opps

Samoa Joe and The Opps delivered a brutal attack to Hangman Page following his match at WrestleDream. It marked the heel turn of The Samoan Submission Machine, and it makes it likely that the company is stretching their feud. However, Page is yet to get his revenge on Joe due to his absence from Dynamite this week.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Therefore, he could lay down an ambush on The Opps on Collision instead. The Cowboy could make a surprise appearance on the show, when Samoa Joe might call him out. He could storm the ring from behind to take down The Samoan Submission Machine in the center of the ring. Such an angle could be an epic way to build Page's character for the next chapter of his feud with Joe.

Ad

#2. Give Joe a title shot

Samoa Joe has already laid out a challenge for Hangman Page on this week's Dynamite. He has made it clear that he wants to face The Cowboy for the AEW World Title. Page might appear on this week's Collision for a promo where he might address this potential challenge. With a stern comment, the AEW World Champion might give a title shot to the former WWE star.

Ad

Page could challenge The Samoan Submission Machine for a one-on-one fight at Full Gear yet again for the AEW World Championship. It could be a simple yet powerful segment that might lay down the foundation for Page and Joe's potential title match at Full Gear. Besides, it could leave the door open for Page to finally get his revenge on Joe.

Ad

#1. Hangman Page might issue an open challenge

Hangman Page might come to the ring for a fight at AEW Collision. He could lay down an open challenge for anyone in the locker room to test himself against the AEW World Champion. Page is one of the biggest stars in the company right now, therefore, his showdown on a weekly show could be a big deal for the fans. Such a angle could help the company to boost the ratings for the show.

The Cowboy might defend his AEW World Title against a fresh opponent in the locker room. It could be a perfect way to give a rising star an opportunity against the AEW World Champion. Also, it might setup a foundation one future feud for Page in All Elite Wrestling down the line. Therefore, there is a good possibility for such an angle to unfold.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications