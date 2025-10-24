Hangman Page is the current AEW World Champion in All Elite Wrestling. He has been carrying the company's flag since his big win against Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. Recently, he successfully defended his championship against Samoa Joe at WrestleDream. However, now fans wonder what is next for The Anxious Millenial Cowboy in AEW.He was absent from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Therefore, many fans believe that he might have something major to do on this week's episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan has been giving major focus to Collision in the past few weeks. Therefore, Page might kick off the next chapter in his title reign on the Saturday night show of the company.As a result, let's discuss about 3 things Hangman Page could do on AEW Collision:#3. Attack Samoa Joe and The OppsSamoa Joe and The Opps delivered a brutal attack to Hangman Page following his match at WrestleDream. It marked the heel turn of The Samoan Submission Machine, and it makes it likely that the company is stretching their feud. However, Page is yet to get his revenge on Joe due to his absence from Dynamite this week.Therefore, he could lay down an ambush on The Opps on Collision instead. The Cowboy could make a surprise appearance on the show, when Samoa Joe might call him out. He could storm the ring from behind to take down The Samoan Submission Machine in the center of the ring. Such an angle could be an epic way to build Page's character for the next chapter of his feud with Joe.#2. Give Joe a title shotSamoa Joe has already laid out a challenge for Hangman Page on this week's Dynamite. He has made it clear that he wants to face The Cowboy for the AEW World Title. Page might appear on this week's Collision for a promo where he might address this potential challenge. With a stern comment, the AEW World Champion might give a title shot to the former WWE star.Page could challenge The Samoan Submission Machine for a one-on-one fight at Full Gear yet again for the AEW World Championship. It could be a simple yet powerful segment that might lay down the foundation for Page and Joe's potential title match at Full Gear. Besides, it could leave the door open for Page to finally get his revenge on Joe.#1. Hangman Page might issue an open challengeHangman Page might come to the ring for a fight at AEW Collision. He could lay down an open challenge for anyone in the locker room to test himself against the AEW World Champion. Page is one of the biggest stars in the company right now, therefore, his showdown on a weekly show could be a big deal for the fans. Such a angle could help the company to boost the ratings for the show.The Cowboy might defend his AEW World Title against a fresh opponent in the locker room. It could be a perfect way to give a rising star an opportunity against the AEW World Champion. Also, it might setup a foundation one future feud for Page in All Elite Wrestling down the line. Therefore, there is a good possibility for such an angle to unfold.