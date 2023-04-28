3-time Intercontinental Champion could make sensational return to WWE as part of Draft 2023

The WWE Draft is generating excitement as fans speculate on which superstars will be assigned to which brands. As a surprise, the former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison could also make a comeback to the promotion.

The Draft will start on the April 28 episode of SmackDown and will continue on the May 1 episode of RAW. Triple H has promised that the 2023 WWE Draft will be a game-changer for the company.

Morrison was released from his WWE contract on November 18, 2021, due to budget cuts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. He later made his debut for AEW in May 2022 under the ring name "Johnny Elite." However, he has remained a free agent since his release from the Stamford-based promotion and has been making appearances across the world.

If Morrison does return to WWE as part of the Draft, he could potentially challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown or go after Austin Theory, who currently holds the United States Championship on RAW.

Additionally, Triple H recently introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship, and Morrison could also be a contender for the title.

Morrison's return would be a treat for WWE fans who have missed his acrobatic moves and charismatic personality. It would also be a great opportunity for him to showcase his skills on the biggest stage in pro wrestling once again.

Nevertheless, fans are eagerly waiting to see what surprises the draft has in store for them.

John Morrison expresses his willingness to return to the WWE

Former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison has expressed his willingness to return to WWE.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the 43-year-old revealed that he would return to the promotion if given the opportunity, despite his mixed feelings about the company.

"I hate that place. But sure, if they called me, I'd go back. [Laughs] Why do [I] hate it? Because it's your dream. It's what I've watched as a kid, and then you show up and you want to live your dream and do the things that you've dreamed of doing, but it's a bastardized version of what you want to do. That was my experience. It's not for everybody. I kind of exaggerated the hate thing to make a little joke, but sure, I'd go back. I tried not to burn any bridges. I love the roster there, I love a lot of the people there," he said.

Fans are speculating about the possibility of John Morrison returning to the promotion after a statement he made. Morrison also recently won his debut boxing match by knocking out YouTuber Harley Morenstein at the Creator Clash 2 event.

