3-time Intercontinental Champion should return at WWE Night of Champions to help Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

With Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa gearing up to take on the duo of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WWE Night of Champions, the return of a veteran star could tip the scales in favor of the latter.

The star in question is none other than John Morrison (aka John Hennigan). After his departure from the Stamford-based promotion, Morrison has participated in a number of stages across the world. The former Intercontinental champion even had a short stint in AEW. Although he has hinted at returning to Tony Khan's company, there is no official news of him being in talks with them.

Given the prowess of both the Tribal Chief and his Enforcer, Zayn and Owens could certainly use a third man in their corner. Despite the seemingly fractured state of The Bloodline, The Usos are quite likely to help their faction in the fight. As such, the arrival of John Morrison could be a major asset for the defending champions.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia John Morrison: "Lemme give you this, and it’s something to think … Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do…that’s win a real fight."



Morrison has also had an interesting interaction with Reigns on social media, which could be used as the foundation of their rivalry. As of now, it remains to be seen what surprises Night of Champions has in store for the fans.

The former WWE Superstar has also commented on his potential return

John Morrison is apparently willing to return to the WWE despite jokingly stating he "hates" the place.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the veteran stated:

"I hate that place. But sure, if they called me, I'd go back. [Laughs] Why do [I] hate it? Because it's your dream. It's what I've watched as a kid, and then you show up and you want to live your dream and do the things that you've dreamed of doing, but it's a bastardized version of what you want to do. That was my experience. It's not for everybody. I kind of exaggerated the hate thing to make a little joke, but sure, I'd go back. I tried not to burn any bridges. I love the roster there, I love a lot of the people there," he said.

Only time will tell whether he will make his return at WWE Night of Champions.

