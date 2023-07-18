3-time Intercontinental Champion teasing returning to WWE to confront Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? Exploring recent hints

Three-time Intercontinental Champion Dustin Rhodes has dropped hints about a potential return to WWE.

Rhodes, whose AEW contract expires at end of July, has openly discussed his desire to establish an end date to his wrestling career. However, with SummerSlam just around the corner on August 5, could he jump back to WWE to confront his brother's rival, Brock Lesnar?

The feud between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar dates back to RAW after WrestleMania 39, where The Beast Incarnate ambushed The American Nightmare. The attack occurred moments before a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Since then, both Rhodes and Lesnar have engaged in a feud, with each claiming victory over the other. This rivalry is set to reach its climax at SummerSlam as fans anticipate an epic showdown between the two stars.

Adding fuel to the fire, Dustin Rhodes recently hinted at the possibility of confronting Lesnar after the latter attacked his brother on the latest edition of RAW in front of their mother.

The recent hint has sparked excitement about Dustin Rhodes potentially returning to WWE during The Biggest Party of the Summer. He might be present at ringside during the match for his brother's aid.

Only time will tell if Dustin Rhodes' return to WWE becomes a reality and if these hints come to fruition.

Dustin Rhodes has previously dropped WWE return hints amidst Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' feud

Dustin Rhodes expressed his anger towards Brock Lesnar's attack on his brother, Cody Rhodes, during an episode of RAW. The Beast targeted Cody backstage and later announced that he wouldn't be facing him at Night of Champions.

Outraged by this assault, Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to share an explicit message, showing his displeasure and concern for his brother's well-being.

"@BrockLesnar is a piece of sh*t!!" tweeted Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes dropping hints about a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion has grown speculation among fans about his involvement in the feud between his brother Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

