3-time United States Champion could be a perfect fit in the Blackpool Combat Club if he leaves WWE someday

The three ex-WWE Superstars in the Blackpool Combat Club have all credibly reinvented their characters after joining the group.

This has worked so well because fans could always see a more violent, hard-hitting side to the faction members' in-ring work even before joining AEW. Hence, a former three-time United States Champion could perfectly fit the stable if he crosses the promotional divide.

Sheamus has recently enjoyed somewhat of a career resurgence. His bouts opposite Drew McIntyre and Gunther have received critical acclaim and brought a new edge to the PG product that fans had sorely missed. More so, he continues developing his character despite already carving out a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

With a little more freedom, Sheamus could continue to bring out that sadistic side of his persona and embrace the more barbaric aspects of professional wrestling. These reasons, coupled with the fact that he has a storied history with Claudio Castagnoli from their time as The Bar, is why The Celtic Warrior would be a perfect fit for the Blackpool Combat Club if he ever decides to leave WWE someday.

This may seem like a longshot considering that Sheamus has been with the world's largest wrestling promotion for nearly two decades. However, a move to AEW might allow the 45-year-old to enjoy one last high-profile run he desperately deserves.

Sheamus' Brawling Brutes might run the risk of becoming stale in WWE

While still very popular with the WWE faithful, The Brawling Brutes might soon start treading the waters regarding how their act is received.

The group comprising Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland continues to deliver bangers inside the ring. Still, they seem to be permanently attached to the mid-card with no signs of any development happening soon.

This is another reason Sheamus could consider closing the chapter on his WWE career and trying something new, perhaps in AEW. However, only time will tell whether this comes to fruition.

