3 times AEW stars were slapped with a fine for using banned words on live TV

AEW is known to be one of the more extreme mainstream wrestling companies. They leave no stone unturned when it comes to leaving the fans in shock with the in-ring action.

However, despite their penchant for being extreme, they are pretty strict when it comes to handing out fines to wrestlers who've used cuss words without permission.

This article takes a look at three instances where Tony Khan and co fined wrestlers for their "slip of the tongue".

#3. Ace Steel

CM Punk was involved in a heated rivalry with Jon Moxley in 2022. During their feud, tensions were running rather high, as the two men exchanged verbal barbs in their build up to an AEW title match at All Out.

Amid the build-up, Punk was not sure about himself and the match, and appeared to question himself. That brought out Ace Steel, who was Punk’s best friend, to the ring. Steel cut a promo to fire up the former WWE champion and urged his friend to “f**king get up” in an effort to get him to sign the contract. It was then reported that Steel was fined for his actions, and that money was reportedly donated to charity.

#2. Saraya

Saraya is a very colorful character both inside and outside the ring. She has that 'bratty English' persona, and that often comes out when she is communicating with people on the mic.

After she made her debut in AEW, she aligned herself with Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. On an episode of Dynamite, Saraya took the mic and referred to the fans in the arena as “tw*ts.” That was not liked by people backstage, and she later took to Twitter to reveal that she had been fined for her actions.

#1. Jon Moxley got fined at AEW WrestleDream

Jon Moxley is among AEW’s biggest names, and is not someone that is known to be totally under control on the mic. That was evident at WrestleDream few weeks back, where Mox was on commentary duty since he was coming back from a concussion.

During the course of the night, the former world champion used a few cuss words on commentary that got him fined. He revealed about the fines as he took to the commentary desk for a second time as the show went on.

Do you agree with AEW's decision to fine talent for their colorful language? Let us know in the comments section below.

