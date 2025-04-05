3 times AEW stars went off-script

AEW usually gives its talent a lot of freedom when it comes to forming storylines or angles on TV. However, that freedom of narrative is always approved ahead as with any other instance in a wrestling promotion. This is done so wrestlers know what they can touch in segments.

Ad

However, there are instances when stars don't stick to the script and improvise further. Whether this is done to push the story forward or stick it to their on-screen rival, it usually always leads to drama backstage. You will see this in the moments stars would go off-script in AEW.

#3. Hangman Page going off script in his feud against CM Punk in AEW

A feud between Hangman Page and CM Punk, on paper, seemed like it would create nothing but storyline magic. The two stars are known for letting their feelings known, but in this instance, it looked like it went too far and caused a lot of drama.

Ad

Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

In 2022, Adam Page started feuding with CM Punk. During the build towards their match at Double or Nothing, Page referenced Punk's controversy against his former friend Colt Cabana in his promo battle with The Second City Saint. Hangman added that he would do everything to protect AEW from him.

This promo rubbed The Straight Edge Superstar the wrong way, who then went on a huge rant against Anxious Millennial Cowboy and The Elite at the 2022 All Out post-media scrum.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This off-script moment seems to be the first of many instances that led to the fallout between CM Punk and AEW.

#2. Jack Perry referencing his altercation with CM Punk

The controversies between CM Punk and AEW seemed neverending once they commenced. However, the straw that eventually broke the camel's back was Punk's backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In Wembley in 2023.

Leading into the pay-per-view in London, The Straight Edge Superstar instructed Perry not to use real glass for a spot during an episode of Collision, to which the former Jungle Boy declined. This set off the last switch that led to Tony Khan terminating The Second City Saint's contract with the company.

Ad

Perry faced HOOK at the 2023 All In: Zero Hour, where during the match, he looked into the camera and yelled, "Real glass, go cry me a river," while knocking at the car windshield. This off-script moment was a shot straight at Punk as he would go on to use real glass.

#1. Ricky Starks and Adam Copeland's banter

Ricky Saints, fka Ricky Starks, has moved from AEW to now being a regular feature on WWE NXT as the newly crowned North American Champion. It seemed like Starks wouldn't be staying in the promotion after he had stopped appearing in the promotion.

Ad

However, The Absolute produced some wonderful on-screen moments before he left the All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. But, in one instance, it seemed he was being barraged by off-script insults from Adam Copeland back in 2024. The two men would meet face to face and throw shots at each other, with Cope getting the upper hand as he interrupted his opponent and looked to embarrass him on the mic in front of the fans.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Many fans would speculate why this moment between them was allowed to happen as the Rated-R Superstar seemed angrier than usual at Saints.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Haroon Mohammad Haroon is an avid pro wrestling fan and has been writing news with Sportskeeda since 2021.

He's been a fan of pro wrestling as far as he can remember and still has carried his passion for the sport today. Outside of his liking for WWE, he also is currently in academic pursuits to get a business degree. Know More