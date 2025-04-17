3 times things got very ugly between AEW and WWE

AEW has been an active competitor with WWE's product ever since its inception in 2019. The two promotions have primarily focused on doing the best they can for their fans. However, there have been instances where things have gotten messy between the two companies.

The fans of each fanbase have also been in contention with each other, with some comments from each side further progressing these feuds. So, we're here to take a look at the times that the competition between AEW and WWE evolved into messy feuds.

#3. Nick Khan has recently taken huge digs at AEW and Tony Khan

Starting with the most recent example, Nick Khan rarely ever comes out to speak in public or appears for interviews. So, imagine everyone's surprise when the CEO of WWE not only appeared to speak on a podcast but took huge digs at Tony Khan and his company.

Nick Khan spoke on the Bill Simmons Podcast about All Elite Wrestling and acknowledged they have a great pool of talent. However, he made it known that these stars can jump over as soon as their contracts end. He also completely glossed over Tony Khan and referenced his father, who finances the company, which he has respect for.

“In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. We’re happy about that. When contractually they are available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. And nothing but respect for the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things.” [H/T F4WOnline]

He also went on to take another subtle dig during this conversation that WWE signs talents to make use of them instead of having them sit on the bench. It seems that Nick Khan was implying that AEW doesn't particularly use its talent very well, which got him quite a bit of heat from fans of the promotion, especially after this week's Dynamite.

#2. Triple H calling AEW a "pissant company" at WWE Hall of Fame

Triple H pushed the boundaries of friendly competition when he chose to clown on All Elite Wrestling back in 2019. The Chief Content Officer appeared alongside his D-Generation X group members to accept their induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

During their speech, Billy Gunn would talk about him now All In with All Elite Wrestling and that Vince McMahon can't fire him anymore. Triple H would respond to this joke by firing back that Vince would buy the "pissant company" only to fire Billy Gunn again.

This comment stirred controversy from all fronts and even though it was a joke, it made it clear that Triple H doesn't seem to be a fan of Tony Khan's promotion at all.

#1. Tony Khan calling WWE "the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling"

Tony Khan is never one to shy away from speaking his mind, but perhaps sometimes he should hesitate. This comment he made against WWE was one of those times.

The AEW president made an appearance on the NFL Network for an interview while sporting a neck brace. He would go on to mention his promotion's competition and reference them as an "evil juggernaut." While that comment would've been enough for him to receive some criticism he certainly decided to make it worse.

Tony Khan would compare AEW and WWE and state that his company was the Pepsi of professional wrestling, while the latter is Harvey Weinstein. His outrageous comment would earn him a lot of outrage from the fans who found his uncomfortable remark to be hugely unjustified.

