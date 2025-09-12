3 Title changes that may happen at AEW All Out 2025

AEW All Out is set to be the next big pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling. It will take place at the iconic Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on September 20. The show will take place on the same day as WWE's Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Therefore, it will be a pivotal stage for the Tony Khan-led company, and fans can expect multiple surprises at the event.As of now, eight matches have been announced for the show, out of which four are title bouts. Additionally, there are a few title matches that are reportedly planned to be added to the card. To surprise fans, Tony Khan might be planning some shocking title changes at the event, potentially changing the landscape of All Elite Wrestling.Let's take a look at three shocking title changes that might happen at AEW All Out 2025:#3. Kris Statlander could become the new AEW Women's World ChampionAt All Out 2025, Kris Statlander is set to battle Toni Storm, Thekla, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien is a favorite to become the new champion at the event, especially due to her relentless quest for the top prize in All Elite Wrestling's female division.Besides, Statlander is currently involved in an interesting angle with The Death Riders. The faction has been eyeing to recruit her. Hence, Jon Moxley and Co. may likely help the 30-year-old become the AEW Women's World Champion on September 20. This could lead to her joining The Death Riders and turning heel in the process. Therefore, All Out can be the stage where Kris Statlander might shine as a top star.#2. Konosuke Takeshita may become the new AEW Unified ChampionKonosuke Takeshita will face Kazuchika Okada and the winner of Mascara Dorada vs. The Beast Mortos in a three-way match at AEW All Out for the Unified Championship. The Rainmaker has been a dominant champion in the company and has put down several top stars during his title reign. However, the three-way environment poses a major disadvantage for him, as he could lose his title without even being involved in the finish.Meanwhile, Takeshita has a lot of momentum on his side, especially after winning the G1 Climax in NJPW last month. Moreover, the company is slowly and gradually building toward his babyface turn. Therefore, an AEW Unified Championship win against his fellow Don Callis Family member at All Out 2025 could be the catalyst for a face turn and even bigger push in All Elite Wrestling in the future.#1. The Death Riders may become the new World Trios Champions at AEW All OutAccording to the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Death Riders faction is expected to go after The Opps' AEW World Trios Championship at All Out. The report clearly mentions that Daniel Garcia will represent the stable alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in this rumored match. If it happens, there are high chances of The Death Riders walking out as the new champions.AEW clearly wants to build Garcia's addition to Jon Moxley's faction as a big moment for the company. If The Dragon Slayer manages to become a champion in his first pay-per-view match as a faction member, it could elevate his heel turn. Besides, there have been injury-related issues with Samoa Joe for a while.Therefore, the company might relieve him of the AEW World Trios Title by handing it to Garcia and Co. at All Out, a scenario that seems highly possible.