3 title changes that must happen at AEW Revolution 2025

AEW Revolution is right around the corner. The high-stakes pay-per-view will emanate from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on March 9.

Ad

It is one of the most stacked AEW events in recent history, with top names such as Kenny Omega, MJF, and Mercedes Mone set to compete on the show. The buildup to the pay-per-view has been excellent, and Tony Khan would like to follow it up with a memorable night of world-class pro wrestling.

Several exciting title matches are also set to take place at the California pay-per-view. Aside from Daniel Garcia and The Death Riders, every other titleholder is scheduled to defend their championships on the show. With Revolution being one of AEW's biggest shows of the year, fans could expect to see many new champions walk out of the Crypto.com Arena.

Ad

Trending

In this article, let's look at three title changes that should take place at AEW Revolution.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

#3. The Outrunners should pull off an upset at AEW Revolution

In January 2025, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin dethroned Private Party to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. However, The Hurt Syndicate has only had one title defense so far.

The trio of Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP could be much more impactful in the Trios division. Since winning the Tag Team Titles, The All Mighty and The Gold Standard have distanced themselves from singles competition, which is not an ideal creative direction for the two world-class performers.

Ad

The Syndicate cemented itself as a dominant unit by capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championship in January. However, it is now time the duo drops their titles to a fan-favorite tag team and moves on to bigger things.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At AEW Revolution, Lashley and Benjamin are scheduled to defend their championship against The Outrunners. The duo of Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd is one of the most popular acts in All Elite Wrestling.

It would not be a bad idea if The Outrunners left the Crypto.com Arena as the new rulers of the AEW Tag Team division. Floyd and Magnum could steal victory from the jaws of The Hurt Syndicate to finally get their moment of glory.

Ad

The California crowd is bound to erupt if The Outrunners manage to best The Syndicate at AEW Revolution. It would also be a great way to relieve The All Mighty and The Gold Standard from their responsibilities as champions, allowing them to set their sights on the singles and Trios division.

#2. The AEW International Championship should change hands at AEW Revolution

Kenny Omega will be eager to add yet another title to his collection when he battles Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship at AEW Revolution. The Cleaner has been at odds with the Don Callis Family since his return. Defeating The Alpha would allow The Best Bout Machine to finally move past his issues with his former manager.

Ad

Takeshita has been quite impressive in his nearly five-month-long reign as the International Champion. The 29-year-old star has defended his title across the globe, further elevating the prestige of the coveted championship.

However, The Alpha must lose his title against the former AEW World Champion at AEW Revolution. With talks of the International and the Continental Championships being merged, Kenny Omega must emerge as the victor on March 9.

The Cleaner's victory at AEW Revolution will pave the way for a title unification match between him and Kazuchika Okada at AEW All In. Losing his title to an established star like Omega will not affect Takeshita's credibility either.

Ad

#1. Cope must capture the AEW World Championship at Revolution

At AEW Revolution, Cope will go to war with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. It will be the first time the two stars will clash in singles competition.

The Purveyor of Violence has kept All Elite Wrestling in his stranglehold over the past five months. However, the audience has failed to connect with the Death Riders storyline, with the majority of fans clamoring for a new AEW World Champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While he may have had some big plans for this program, it is high time that Tony Khan accepts the lack of interest in The One True King's fourth World Title reign. At AEW Revolution 2025, TK must book a title change and have The Rated-R Superstar take the title off Jon Moxley.

It would be one of the most historic title wins in the promotion's history, sending the California crowd into a frenzy. It would also be an emotional moment for Cope, who would finally capture a World Championship, something that has eluded him since his legendary return to pro wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback