3 Top stars who may get a retirement match in AEW

Last year at AEW Revolution, Sting ended his farewell tour after competing in his retirement match. Following the match, he got a beautiful tribute from AEW. Since then, several legendary wrestlers have hung up their boots. Christopher Daniels retired this year, and so did Goldberg. John Cena will compete in his final match on December 13th, while AJ Styles announced that he will retire in 2026. Retirement matches are special in professional wrestling, as they give fans one last opportunity to pay tribute to their favorite wrestlers. With several wrestlers within the AEW who are fast approaching their retirement, here are three stars who could get a retirement match.#3. Chris JerichoChris Jericho has been a regular feature on AEW TV over the years and was also the inaugural World Champion. Before All Elite Wrestling, Jericho had established himself as a top star in WWE. Jericho has still managed to remain relevant in the world of professional wrestling and is still winning World Titles.Jericho has been absent from AEW TV for the past few months, leaving fans to wonder if he was done with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, Tony Khan said that he would love to have the former World Champion back in the ring whenever he is ready.Given Jericho's accomplishments in the business, it should come as no surprise that when he decides to step away from the ring, Tony Khan will make sure to give him a proper farewell match and tribute.#2. Dustin RhodesDustin Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling business for several decades now. He made a name for himself as Goldust in WWE before he joined All Elite Wrestling. Although Dustin has never won a World Title, his skills in the ring are undeniable.Dustin recently reached the pinnacle of his career when he captured the TNT Championship earlier this year. Currently, he is sidelined with a severe injury. Although Dustin's body might be catching up to him, The Natural is determined to win a World Title before he retires, just like his brother Cody Rhodes. Only time will tell if he will retire with or without a World Title win. But when he decides to finally hang up his boots, Tony Khan won't hesitate to give him his retirement match.#1. Samoa Joe could get a retirement match in AEWSamoa Joe has been on top of his game ever since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. He has been strongly pushed as a dominant heel. Tony Khan has been able to use Joe's experience to bring out the best in the Samoan Submission Machine.Although Joe still has a few years in him, he is at the tail end of his career. Watching some of his peers like Christopher Daniels and AJ Styles hang up their boots will make him think about his retirement. When Joe decides to retire, Tony Khan has said that AEW will try to pay the best possible tribute to him.It remains to be seen which of these three men will announce their retirement.