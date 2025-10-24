  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 3 Top stars who may get a retirement match in AEW

3 Top stars who may get a retirement match in AEW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 24, 2025 20:15 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Last year at AEW Revolution, Sting ended his farewell tour after competing in his retirement match. Following the match, he got a beautiful tribute from AEW. Since then, several legendary wrestlers have hung up their boots. Christopher Daniels retired this year, and so did Goldberg. John Cena will compete in his final match on December 13th, while AJ Styles announced that he will retire in 2026. Retirement matches are special in professional wrestling, as they give fans one last opportunity to pay tribute to their favorite wrestlers. With several wrestlers within the AEW who are fast approaching their retirement, here are three stars who could get a retirement match.

Ad

#3. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has been a regular feature on AEW TV over the years and was also the inaugural World Champion. Before All Elite Wrestling, Jericho had established himself as a top star in WWE. Jericho has still managed to remain relevant in the world of professional wrestling and is still winning World Titles.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Jericho has been absent from AEW TV for the past few months, leaving fans to wonder if he was done with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, Tony Khan said that he would love to have the former World Champion back in the ring whenever he is ready.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Given Jericho's accomplishments in the business, it should come as no surprise that when he decides to step away from the ring, Tony Khan will make sure to give him a proper farewell match and tribute.

#2. Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling business for several decades now. He made a name for himself as Goldust in WWE before he joined All Elite Wrestling. Although Dustin has never won a World Title, his skills in the ring are undeniable.

Ad

Dustin recently reached the pinnacle of his career when he captured the TNT Championship earlier this year. Currently, he is sidelined with a severe injury. Although Dustin's body might be catching up to him, The Natural is determined to win a World Title before he retires, just like his brother Cody Rhodes. Only time will tell if he will retire with or without a World Title win. But when he decides to finally hang up his boots, Tony Khan won't hesitate to give him his retirement match.

Ad

#1. Samoa Joe could get a retirement match in AEW

Samoa Joe has been on top of his game ever since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. He has been strongly pushed as a dominant heel. Tony Khan has been able to use Joe's experience to bring out the best in the Samoan Submission Machine.

Although Joe still has a few years in him, he is at the tail end of his career. Watching some of his peers like Christopher Daniels and AJ Styles hang up their boots will make him think about his retirement. When Joe decides to retire, Tony Khan has said that AEW will try to pay the best possible tribute to him.

Ad

It remains to be seen which of these three men will announce their retirement.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications