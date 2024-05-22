3 Ways Aleister Black could return to WWE 

Aleister Black (aka Malakai Black) was a part of WWE from 2016 to 2021. He was released from the promotion on June 2, 2021. A month after he departed the company he joined All Elite Wrestling and has been working under the banner ever since.

However, his contract is coming up shortly. In a recent edition of FightFul's Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp updated the wrestling world about the 39-year-old's contract status. He informed the fans that "his contract is close to extension time."

That said, if Aleister Black doesn't re-sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion after his contract expires (due to his underwhelming run), then fans could expect him to come back to WWE.

Here are three ways in which he could return to the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Feud with Uncle Howdy

Aleister Black's on-screen character is eerie and taps into his darker side to add meaning to his persona. The same was the case with Bray Wyatt. During his time in WWE, there were rumors that Black was to have a feud with Bray Wyatt (aka The Fiend).

However, the storyline didn't materialize due to some reason, and also can't happen in the future as Bray Wyatt is no more. But there is another star who could step into the late star's shoes and start a feud with Black if the latter returns to WWE.

WWE has been dropping hints of Uncle Howdy's return to the promotion. Therefore, it is very likely fans will get to see him on TV soon. Black vs. Howdy could be a great matchup for a potential feud.

#2. ⁠Renew feud with Cody Rhodes and possibly dethrone him

When Aleister Black arrived in AEW he went straight after Cody Rhodes. He made The American Nightmare his very first target in the promotion. The two had an incredible feud which lasted for two months.

Black has spoken about his rivalry with Cody Rhodes. He called Cody one of the most challenging opponents of his career and stated that he brings out the best and worst in him.

If and when The Harbinger of Fury chooses to return to WWE, he could start a feud with his past rival. Even more, WWE could plan a storyline that features Aleister Black dethroning Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

#3. ⁠Seek revenge against Seth Rollins for injuring his eye

In May 2020, Aleister Black was involved in a storyline with Seth Rolins and Buddy Murphy (Matthews). During the rivalry, Buddy injured Black's right eye with the help of his ally The Monday Night Messiah.

The former AEW World Trios Champion had to wear a patch for a while after the attack, and his eye was permanently damaged (in kayfabe). Upon his return to the sports entertainment giant, he could seek revenge from The Visionary for injuring his eye.

Continuing a four-year-old storyline would set the perfect comeback plot for the AEW star. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented wrestler.