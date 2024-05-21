When will Uncle Howdy make his WWE return? Exploring payoff for the QR codes

Uncle Howdy's return to WWE is becoming more solidified with each live event. The QR codes have been popping up on the weekly shows, leading fans to cryptic messages and photographs.

A similar thing happened back in 2022 when Bray Wyatt was re-introduced to WWE TV via a series of QR codes that led fans to riddles, minigames, and other interactive elements. After teasing for over a month, Wyatt finally returned at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event that same year in October.

While it's unknown exactly when Howdy will make his return to the squared circle, it's possible that the Stamford-based promotion could use the same method and use one of its upcoming premium live events for the return of the mysterious character.

The company will travel to Saudi Arabia this week for the King and Queen of the Ring PLE, following which WWE will host Clash at the Castle in Scotland. The promotion could be aiming for one of these two premium live events to bring Howdy back on weekly programming. The hints are becoming stronger with each passing week as the premium live events come closer.

One of the recent hints led fans to the number 22423, which is the postal code of Jeddah, the location where the King and Queen of the Ring is scheduled to take place this weekend. The company also released new merchandise seemingly related to Uncle Howdy, which isn't listed under any superstar category but Howdy's "Set Them Free" line is printed on them.

The description refers to them as 'Special Event Items', and as per WWE Shop, they will be shipped by June 12, 2024, which is three days before Clash at the Castle in Scotland.

Uncle Howdy is rumored to debut a new faction

One of the QR codes hints at the possibility of Uncle Howdy keeping The Wyatt Family's legacy alive and creating his own version of the faction. Interestingly, this has already been discussed within WWE Creative.

As per reports, Howdy is returning with a faction consisting of Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gracy, and Nikki Cross known as Wyatt 6. It was noted that Bray Wyatt was supposed to be the sixth member before he passed away last August.

If WWE moves forward with this, the approach for the return can be similar to how Bray Wyatt returned with human-sized versions of Firefly Fun House characters. At one of the upcoming premium live events, Uncle Howdy can return to the ring with the other rumored members in various masks and disguises to bring back the supernatural element of The Wyatt Family.