3 ways CM Punk could challenge for each of the men's titles in AEW

CM Punk is in AEW and he's raring to wrestle for the first time since 2014.

Although the Straight Edge Star will face Darby Allin at All Out in what is likely to be his first match for the company, a megastar of his stature will look to lift one of the three men's titles in AEW.

He stated as much when he commented on comparisons with Michael Jordan's return to the NBA in 1995.

"I’m back, just like Michael Jordan came back, and just like he came back to win championships, I’m back to win championships. And that could mean in the ring, outside the ring, help this thing grow and just have a good time. Really, there’s so much positive steam off this, I want to keep it rolling," said CM Punk.

With all AEW titles in strong hands at the moment, how can the company elevate CM Punk to the top?

Let's take a look at how he can make a mark on AEW's title scenario in the future. Keep in mind that the FTW Championship doesn't count as it is technically unsanctioned.

#3. AEW TNT Championship - CM Punk slays The Redeemer

What I was is dead. I am born again. I am The Redeemer. God’s Favorite Champion pic.twitter.com/cNSQmMdS15 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 29, 2021

Miro recovered from a rocky start in AEW to discover his groove as The Redeemer. He has been utterly dominant as the TNT Champion and looks almost unbeatable.

Well, if there is anyone believable enough to dethrone God's Favorite Champion, it's CM Punk. Given Punk's status in professional wrestling, he can beat anyone without making them look weak.

The TNT Championship felt special right from its inception when Cody Rhodes first carried it. CM Punk winning the title would only elevate it further.

Miro is arrogant, and for good reason. He's built like a beast and his movement and speed belies his size. Miro will likely look to vanquish the newly signed megastar to further establish himself as the most dominant human being on the AEW roster.

The two have never faced each other either, so a first-time clash will feel extra special.

#2. AEW Tag Team Championship - CM Punk and Colt Cabana bury the hatchet to dethrone The Young Bucks

One of the first things CM Punk said during his media scrum was that he had no bad blood with anyone in AEW. Colt Cabana and CM Punk's history is well-documented so will not be discussed in detail.

In short, Colt Cabana's podcast allowed CM Punk to reveal everything that happened in WWE with the medical team.

The WWE doctor in question sued Punk and Cabana but lost the suit. Cabana and Punk had a dispute over the legal fees and had to reach a settlement outside of court.

However, with CM Punk saying there's no ill-feeling with anyone and Colt Cabana revealing last year that him and CM Punk are still friends, a feel-good tag team run could be in the reckoning.

The Young Bucks have run roughshod over the AEW tag team roster and cemented themselves as the most obnoxious tag team in the company. Who better to take them down than the most popular star in the entire company?

The story could be simple. CM Punk has had enough of the Bucks' antics and wants to take matters into his own hands to end their reign once and for all. His former best friend wants to help him in his endeavor.

CM Punk explicitly mentioned the Young Bucks as people he hadn't worked with and was eager to work with in AEW. So, post All Out, this could be a feud he becomes involved in. Moreover, tag team action would allow CM Punk to transition into full-time action seamlessly, as compared to working as a singles star.

#1. AEW World Championship - CM Punk and Kenny Omega have a long-awaited dream match for the world title

Kenny Omega and CM Punk never wrestling each other would be a big shame. For vastly different reasons, both men can claim to be the best professional wrestlers in the modern era and that is exactly what makes this the most enticing match in AEW, probably all of wrestling.

As mentioned previously, Kenny Omega with the Elite has taken over AEW. While he is great enough to win most matches, the few times his back is against the wall, the Elite comes to his rescue.

CM Punk is the Voice of the Voiceless. He is probably as fed up with the Elite cheating their way through matches as the rest of the AEW roster is. Don Callis has been saying for a few weeks that there is nobody left to challenge Kenny Omega.

Well, with CM Punk in AEW, there is someone to challenge the Best Bout Machine. It helps matters that this will be a first-time match, making it even more important for both men's rich legacies to come out on top.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Rohit Mishra