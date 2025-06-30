3 ways Kenny Omega can return at AEW Dynamite 300 

Kenny Omega is the heart and soul of AEW. Not only is he the reigning AEW International Champion, but he is also one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents. Furthermore, he is All Elite Wrestling's first and only grand slam champion.

At All In, Kenny Omega will lock horns with his long-time rival, AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, for the newly introduced AEW Unified Championship. The buildup for this match has been captivating so far. Two weeks back, The Rainmaker brutally attacked the Best Bout Machine, which caused a gruesome injury.

It is not known when Omega will return, but fans are speculating that he will show up on Dynamite 300 this week.

Here are three ways Kenny Omega can return at AEW Dynamite 300.

#3. A humble return with a promo

Kenny Omega's return could be simple but impactful. He could show up at the very start of the show and would certainly receive a thunderous ovation from the crowd. After entering the squared circle, he could deliver a passionate promo about his life and struggles. He could then talk about Okada's attack and how he plans to get his vengeance at All In.

This segment could be interrupted by Don Callis and the AEW Continental Champion, leading to more tensions and conflict. Eventually, the show could end with Okada fleeing the arena after seeing a side of the former AEW World Champion he has never seen before.

#2. Kenny Omega could show up backstage and accompany Kota Ibushi to the ring

The relationship between Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi is historic. Together, they are known as the Golden Lovers, and they have won the KO-D Tag Team Championship twice and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship once.

Ibushi recently returned to All Elite Wrestling after almost two years. Since he is going to lock horns with Okada at Dynamite 300, there is a strong possibility that the Best Bout Machine will return to support his friend. A Golden Lovers reunion could take place backstage to an ovation from faces in the company. The two men could then make their entrance together, showcasing their unbreakable friendship and legacy.

#1. Omega might show up after Okada vs. Ibushi

Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada is going to be a hard-hitting affair. Both are legends in Japan and are immensely popular in North America. Unfortunately, there is a high chance that The Rainmaker will play dirty. He and Don Callis might use illegal methods to get their way, which will eventually lead to Okada's victory.

After defeating the Golden Star, Okada will certainly attack him. By hurting Omega's best friend, he could gain a psychological advantage. However, The Cleaner could save the day by showing up during this beatdown and saving his friend. He could then beat up his arch-rival and run him out of the arena. Omega needs momentum going into All In, and this segment will definitely help him.

