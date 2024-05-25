3 Ways Ricky Starks could debut in WWE if he leaves AEW

Ricky Starks has been in AEW since 2020, and there is news that his contract is nearing an end. AEW wrestlers, after their contract expiration, have signed with WWE, with one recent example being Jade Cargill. Starks is popular among fans, and there's a possibility WWE could look at him as a potential roster member.

Starks was in a tag team with Big Bill, and the two were in contention for the AEW World Tag Team Championship but lost the quarterfinal match to Top Flight, Dante, and Darius Martin, in March. They had earlier lost the title to Darby Allin and Sting at Dynamite in a Tag Team Tornado match in February 2024.

His former tag team partner, Big Bill, has aligned himself with Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree, and Starks has been away from AEW programming since his defeat. He also revealed his partnership with Bill is finished.

Starks has been spotted with several WWE stars, including Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears. His tag team partner in AEW was Big Bill, who was once part of WWE and wrestled as Colin Cassidy. Here are three scenarios for Starks in his WWE run.

#3. Ricky Starks attacks Cody Rhodes

Ricky Starks and Cody Rhodes were once in the same wrestling franchise. Their friendship is well-known, especially when the two were once snapped together. Their friendship came to the fore when Starks was spotted rooting for Rhodes during his match at WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes has "finished the story," but that also means he has an ever-increasing list of opponents, all of whom are eyeing the championship. There's every chance that WWE might bring in Starks, and he immediately gets into a feud with Rhodes.

The storyline for this could be simple but great if done well. The plot could be that Starks trusted Rhodes enough to leave AEW by passing the mantle, but that didn't happen, leading to betrayal.

#1 Ricky Starks decides to bring two more members from AEW to WWE and creates a new faction

Starks has good mic skills, even if fans think his verbal altercation with Adam Copeland was the beginning of his end on AEW programming. If he plans to get into WWE, it could be an interesting storyline that WWE could milk for months. It would all begin with Starks joining the Stamford-based company and engaging in a few months of storylines and matches to reveal the other members of his new stable in WWE.

In AEW, Starks was in a tag team with Big Bill, who earlier wrestled in WWE as Colin Cassidy. It would be interesting to find out who Starks considers friends enough to bring into WWE.

Several storylines can be lined up for the young wrestler in WWE, and it remains to be seen if the company or the man bites the bait.

