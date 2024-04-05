Ricky Starks snapped with WWE Superstar ahead of WrestleMania 40 [Photo]

Ricky Starks was spotted with a WWE Superstar ahead of WrestleMania 40. This star once worked with Starks in AEW and was popular in the promotion.

The name in question is Shawn Spears. The 43-year-old was once a key part of All Elite Wrestling before his unexpected exit in December of last year. He made his return to WWE during the February 27 episode of NXT, and shocked fans after he attacked Ridge Holland with a chair. As for Starks, he is a top name in AEW and will soon vie for individual honors.

Shawn Spears took to Twitter to show his friendship with Starks and also showed off how stylish the two were in the photo. He posted a selfie with the former FTW Champion and wrote:

“Internet never looked so pretty.”

Tony Khan reveals that Ricky Starks will stay with AEW

Over the last month, rumors arose that Ricky Starks was no longer with AEW and that his contract was up. That came as a surprise to everyone as he is a key part of the company.

However, those rumors were put to bed by AEW President Tony Khan. During the Revolution media scrum, TK gave a definitive answer and said that under no circumstances was Starks out of AEW.

"I don't know what the rumor is. Ricky is part of AEW. Ricky is definitely still under contract in AEW. I haven't seen that. Ricky was a big part of Sting's run. He was Sting's first match in AEW. Ricky and Big Bill. I'm very grateful, and I've said that to Ricky too, both right after the match and since, very grateful," he said.

After a seal of approval from the president of the company, it only seems fair that big things are on the horizon for Starks. His performances in the ring have been top-notch of late.

