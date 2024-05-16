"He was barely on TV after that" - Fans fear top AEW star's downfall began after unscripted diss on Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland is all set to have a barbed wire match against Malakai Black at the upcoming Double or Nothing. The TNT Champion is known for his in-ring and mic skills, but one particular promo he cut with a young AEW star was the beginning of the latter's downfall, according to some fans.

That AEW star is Ricky Starks, who had a decent run in AEW until he allegedly went off-script with the Rated R Superstar. According to Dave Meltzer, both stars went off-script in this promo. Recently, a fan surmised this was the beginning of the end for Starks.

The fans had reactions.

"He was barely on TV after that lol," one fan posted.

"Why did Edge go into business for himself here? Absolutely buried him for no reason," wondered someone else.

"Fair play by Copeland. Ricky went off script with the bug eye comment, got cooked and it exposed a weakness in his game," someone else surmised.

"He won the tag titles after this,so I don't think its because of this," one post read.

Yet others had some references to WWE.

"Ricky to wwe," one fan posted.

"I see another wwe reference from aew! rent free," yet another fan posted.

Starks's last match was in March 2024, a tag-team match in the AEW World Tag Team Championship quarter-finals, in which he and Big Bill lost against Top Flight.

Malakai Black is set to make first AEW Pay-Per-View appearance against Adam Copeland

The House of Black and the 11-time WWE World Champion are in a feud. Brody King and Buddy Matthews, led by Malakai Black administered a beatdown to the Rated R Superstar. Copeland has challenged Black to a Barbed Wire Match.

At AEW Dynasty, The House of Black defeated the trio of Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe. Edge has pinned Buddy Matthews and Brody King in consecutive weeks for the TNT title. Malakai Black has said Copeland will have to take a knee to the House of Black if he is defeated.