3 ways Tony Khan could bring Killswitch (fka Luchasaurus) back to AEW

AEW star Killswitch has been with the company since its inception. He is one of the most over guys in the promotion, as he gets thunderous reactions whenever he steps in the squared circle. He is a former TNT Champion, a World Tag Team Champion and a World Trios Champion.

The former Luchasaurus is currently a member of the Patriarchy faction. Led by Christian Cage, this group consists of Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, Kip Sabian and the star in question.

Last year, he was in a fascinating storyline with his leader. However, in September, he was rushed to the hospital due to double pneumonia. The 40-year-old is reportedly preparing for a comeback and fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating his return.

Killswitch is one of Tony Khan's most prized assets and he will certainly look to utilise him well in 2025. Here are three ways the AEW President could bring him back.

#3. Interfering during a Christian Cage match and helping him win

The relationship between Killswitch and the Patriarchy leader is complicated. It appears like the former has deep admiration for his leader. However, at times, he displays signs of frustration, and disapproval. Captain Charisma trusts him with his life, and knows that the masked superstar will protect him from his enemies.

Tony Khan could simply keep this dynamic going. The former Luchasaurus could make his AEW return during a Christian Cage match and help the Patriarchy leader defeat his opponent. The two men could then embrace in the squared circle, a moment which will certainly go viral. This storyline is too good to end this early and must go till the end of this year.

#2. By attacking the former AEW TNT Champion, turning face in the process

Former AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage has arguably treated Killswitch unfairly several times. At multiple instances, it looked like the masked superstar would snap. However, he is still a member of the Patriarchy. Maybe, Tony Khan will finally make the 40-year-old a solo competitor. A face turn will certainly elevate the former Luchasaurus to the next level.

Killswitch's face turn could happen at an upcoming pay-per-view. At Dynasty, Cage might have an AEW World Title contender's match. In this potential bout, the Patriarchy member could show up, and for a while, pretend like he is there to help his leader win. However, in the very next moment, he could attack Cage, turning face in the process.

#1. By reforming Jurassic Express

The now defunct Jurassic Express faction was immensely popular among AEW fans. Their members Killswitch and Jungle Boy (now known as Jack Perry) had amazing chemistry and held the World Tag Team Championship once. Perry is now a member of The Elite, with The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada.

The former Luchasaurus' next career move could be a reunion with Jungle Boy. While this angle is highly unlikely, fans in the arena would erupt if Tony Khan books it right. The company's tag team division is red hot right now and this duo will be a brilliant addition to it.

