3 Ways Tony Khan Can Shock Fans at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

Tony Khan has built a stacked card for AEW's next big pay-per-view, Forbidden Door. Currently, nine matches have been announced for the event, out of which seven are title bouts. The event will take place at The O2 arena in London, England, on August 24, featuring stars like Kenny Omega, Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay, and others.

AEW has been advertising it as a pivotal event for the future of the company. Therefore, fans are excited about this show as of now. Hence, Tony Khan has a huge responsibility to deliver a memorable pay-per-view. However, it will not be memorable without a shocking moment that may change the course of All Elite Wrestling.

Let's discuss three ways Tony Khan can shock fans at Forbidden Door 2025:

#3. MJF may beat Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

MJF is set to face Hangman Page at Forbidden Door for the AEW World Championship. It will be Friedman's Casino Gauntlet contract match. Therefore, it has major hype among fans. Page won the AEW World Title at All In last month by defeating Jon Moxley in a brutal Texas Death Match. However, Tony Khan has the opportunity to shock fans by taking the title off Hangman prematurely.

Page's victory at All In was a long-overdue moment in AEW. Therefore, fans expect him to have a long title reign in the company. Meanwhile, The Salt of the Earth has been on a passable run for the past few months. If he were to suddenly capture the AEW World Championship when fans least expect him to, the moment could send shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling.

#2. Tony Khan can bring Karrion Kross to AEW

Karrion Kross has been a hot topic in the professional wrestling industry for the past week. He and his wife, Scarlett, recently departed WWE following the expiration of their contracts. This sparked massive outrage among fans who have been rooting for The Doom Walker for the past few months. Well, Tony Khan has the opportunity to bring him to AEW, along with all the attention he would attract to the company.

Forbidden Door will be a major event for All Elite Wrestling, and the company needs an eye-catching moment at the PPV. Without a doubt, Kross is currently the hottest free agent in wrestling. Besides, many fans have been eager to see him in the Khan-led promotion. His debut in AEW within just two weeks of competing at WWE SummerSlam would be a shocking and unforgettable moment for fans.

#1. The Death Riders may finally turn on Jon Moxley

The Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli are set to compete in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match in the reported main event of Forbidden Door 2025. The heels will join forces with The Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd to take on Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi inside the unforgiving structure.

It is a blockbuster multi-person showdown, and fans have high expectations for it. However, Tony Khan can justify putting it in the main event slot by adding a shocking moment in the climax of this match, such as The Death Riders' betrayal of Jon Moxley.

For the past few months, Moxley’s actions have largely served his interests rather than those of the group. Often, it has put the faction in danger of uninvited threats. His actions may finally catch up with him at Forbidden Door, leading to his removal from the faction. Well, such an angle has the potential to kick off a rivalry between The Purveyor of Violence and the faction for the rest of the year.

