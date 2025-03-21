3 ways Tony Khan could reintroduce Wardlow in AEW 

AEW star Wardlow has been with the Jacksonville-based company since its inception. He is currently a member of the Undisputed Kingdom faction, whose members apart from him are Adam Cole, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly.

Wardlow's journey in All Elite Wrestling has been polarising, to say the least. He was once in an alliance with former AEW World Champion MJF. After their partnership ended, he went on a glorious singles run. After winning the TNT Title, it appeared as if Tony Khan had huge plans for him. However, due to poor and inconsistent booking, his momentum crashed.

Mr. Mayhem has not been featured in the company's programs for several months now. It remains to be seen if and when fans will see his rise again. However, Tony Khan could reintroduce him to All Elite Wrestling in three ways that we discuss here.

#3. Helping Adam Cole win the TNT Title on Slam Dunk Collision

TNT Champion Daniel Garcia is going to lock horns with Adam Cole on Slam Dunk Collision. Tensions between the two began a few weeks ago. The former WWE star is now hell-bent on capturing gold because he has not held a title in All Elite Wrestling since signing with them. Cole is the leader of the Undisputed Kingdom, and at the upcoming show, his faction's muscle might come to his aid.

On Slam Dunk Collision, Wardlow might show up during Cole and Garcia's match. The former TNT Champion could then attack the reigning champion, resulting in his faction's leader picking up the win. This way, Wardlow could be reintroduced to All Elite Wrestling fans smoothly. This angle would also make sense storyline-wise.

#2. Realigning with MJF and entering a feud with The Hurt Syndicate

Earlier this month on Dynamite, when MJF was delivering a promo, he was interrupted by The Hurt Syndicate's MVP. Interestingly, the former WWE star offered The Salt of the Earth his business card and advised him to join his faction.

While it remains to be seen if the former AEW World Champion would budge, this could possibly open the door to a re-alliance with Wardlow.

Next week on Dynamite, MJF could bluntly refuse to join hands with The Hurt Syndicate. An insulted MVP could then instruct the World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to attack the 28-year-old.

However, at this moment Wardlow could come out and help his former employer fight off the faction. Hopefully, a second MJF-Wardlow partnership might elevate the 37-year-old's career to the next level.

#1. Challenging for the AEW World Championship

At Dynasty, World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against Swerve Strickland. Both men are going into the upcoming pay-per-view with equal momentum and it is hard to say who will emerge as champion. However, Tony Khan could use this angle to reintroduce Wardlow.

After the above-mentioned AEW title match, Wardlow could make his entrance and challenge the new champion for the title. This is highly unlikely to happen, but if Tony Khan takes this booking decision, the company's future might change forever. Furthermore, an AEW original could finally challenge for the world title again.

