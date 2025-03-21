5 Outrageous AEW stunts Jon Moxley would have NEVER been allowed to do in WWE

Jon Moxley is no stranger to risking his well-being in pursuit of putting on the best matches he can. The Purveyor of Violence has engaged in several life-threatening spots in his illustrious pro wrestling career.

The One True King is a Deathmatch Specialist, who loves the "hardcore" aspect of the wrestling business. Since he arrived in AEW, Moxley has risked his physical health on a number of occasions while performing in dangerous spots. Although, he does not back down from inflicting severe damage on his opponents either.

The reigning AEW World Champion may not have been able to participate in many of those career-threatening spots if he was still in WWE. In this article, let's look at the five most outrageous AEW stunts Jon Moxley would have never been allowed to do in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#5. The skewer spot with Penta at All In 2023 did not sit well with fans

At AEW All In 2023, The Blackpool Combat Club joined forces with Mike Santana and Ortiz to battle Best Friends, Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, and Penta (FKA Penta El-Zero Miedo) in a Stadium Stampede match.

It was a violent contest filled with several brutal spots. The two teams battered each other with numerous weapons across the Wembley Stadium. At one point in the match, Jon Moxley found himself dealing with Penta in the ring.

The One True King had some evil intentions, as he brought skewers into the ring to shove into Penta's head. The dynamic luchador barely made the escape and hit Moxley with a Steel Chair. The now-WWE star then snatched the skewers off Moxley's hands and drove them into the skull of the Ace of AEW. The outrageous spot received a massive reaction from the Wembley crowd.

While some fans applauded Jon Moxley for his endurance, a section of the audience criticized the company for encouraging such a ridiculous spot on their biggest annual pay-per-view. If the 39-year-old star were still in WWE, he would have never got the green light for this hardcore moment.

#4. The One True King once drove a pitchfork into the face of Hangman Adam Page

Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page had one of the most thrilling AEW rivalries in 2022-2023. The two stars pushed each other to their limits during this feud. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy and The One True King attained their most violent forms during this storyline.

At Revolution 2023, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley clashed in an extreme Texas Deathmatch. In this contest, the two former AEW World Champions crossed all the limits in an attempt to destroy one another. While The Hanger punished The Ace of AEW throughout this contest, he also endured the brutality of The Death Riders' leader. At one point in the match, The Purveyor of Violence trapped The Cowboy in a Triangle Chokehold.

The former Shield member then pulled out a pitchfork and unloaded it on Hangman Page. Moxley kept on battering The Hanger with the sharp object, displaying how much he despised the former Elite member.

Despite unleashing his ruthlessness on Page, the current AEW World Champion could not secure a victory in this contest.

#3. Jon Moxley delivered a brutal Paradigm Shift to Kenny Omega

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega are eternal enemies. During his debut appearance for AEW at Double or Nothing 2019, The Deathrider brutalized The Best Bout Machine. The former WWE Champion closed out AEW's first-ever pay-per-view by sending Omega crashing into a deck of large poker chips.

The two veterans have dealt several painful blows to each other during their everlasting rivalry. In October 2019, The One True King launched a heinous assault on The Cleaner in the first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite.

The main event of the show featured Chris Jericho, Mike Santana, and Ortiz taking on The Elite. During this contest, Jon Moxley blindsided Kenny Omega from behind.

The erstwhile Dean Ambrose dragged the reigning International Champion to the VIP Area, where he planted Omega with a Paradigm Shift onto a glass table. While he also endured some damage during this spot, The One True King sent a huge message by knocking out the God of Professional Wrestling.

WWE strictly prohibits any kind of high-risk maneuvers that could lead to serious concussion injuries to its wrestlers. It is safe to say that Jon Moxley wouldn't have been able to perform this stunt in the Sports-Entertainment Juggernaut.

#2. The One True King unleashed his wrath on Bryan Danielson at All Out 2024

The final moments of All Out 2024 will forever remain etched in the minds of the AEW fans. The Chicago crowd became the witness to the implosion of The Blackpool Combat Club when Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli turned their backs on Bryan Danielson.

Moxley, Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta came to rescue The American Dragon from The Patriarchy and Jack Perry after Danielson's successful AEW World Title defense against The Scapegoat. A few moments later, The Swiss Superman laid out Danielson with a vicious Uppercut.

The moment was followed by one of the most heartbreaking betrayals in the history of the promotion. As the 43-year-old veteran tried to make sense of Claudio's actions, Jon Moxley wrapped a plastic bag around his neck.

The former WWE Champion tried to suffocate one of his closest allies, much to the disbelief of the Illinois crowd. Watching The American Dragon struggling for a gasp of air was quite a disturbing visual for the fans.

Considering the PG nature of WWE's television product, it is unlikely that the company would book something like this in the near future.

#1. Jon Moxley landed on a board of nails on the latest episode of Dynamite

Jon Moxley and Cope went to war in a Street fight on the latest episode of Dynamite. After the controversial ending to their bout at Revolution, The Purveyor of Violence intended to finish off The Rated-R Superstar once and for all in this contest.

The Ultimate Opportunist was also prepared to give Moxley a taste of his own decision. The WWE Hall of Famer crossed all the limits of brutality in this match. Cope delivered a nasty Suplex to The One True King, causing the latter to land on "Spike", a plank of wood wrapped in nails.

Take a look at the clip: HERE.

The sharp nails pierced right through Moxley's back, leaving the 39-year-old star in excruciating pain. It took a combined effect from Wheeler Yuta and the referee to take Spike off Jon Moxley's back, indicating how deep the wound was.

The dangerous spot has left wrestling fans divided on social media. During his WrestleMania 32 match against Brock Lesnar, Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) was denied using any significant weapon aside from a Steel Chair. While AEW could show green light to Jon Moxley's creative yet painful spots, WWE would have never allowed the former Shield member to put his body on the line.

