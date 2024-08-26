3 WWE references made during AEW All In 2024

AEW All In was one of the most illustrious affairs of 2024. It took place at Wembley Stadium in London, with more than 50,000 fans in attendance. This was the promotion's second event in the stadium, and just like the previous year, this one also delivered.

All In featured 12 matches, including the zero hour. Several championships changed hands, and most matches were enthralling. Here are the results of the main show.

Pac and The Blackpool Combat Club won the Four-Way London Ladder Match to become the new AEW World Trios Champions

Mariah May defeated Toni Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship

Hook defeated Chris Jericho to win the FTW Championship

The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship by defeating FTR and The Acclaimed.

Christian Cage won the Casino Gauntlet match

Will Ospreay defeated MJF to win the AEW International Championship

Mercedes Mone defeated Britt Baker to retain the TBS Championship

Jack Perry defeated Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship

Bryan Danielson defeats Swerve Strickland to become the new AEW World Champion

Trending

Ever since the company's inception, AEW has regularly referenced its rival company, WWE, in its programs. The two promotions are North American juggernauts. Interestingly, the Tony Khan-led promotion has quickly emerged as the first major competition for the WWE since the "Monday Night War" days.

This pattern was evident at All In. Here are three instances of AEW referencing its rival promotion at All In 2024.

#3. Darby Allin sat up like The Undertaker during his All In coffin match

The All In coffin match between Jack Perry and Darby Allin was brutal. Even though it was one of the shortest bouts of the night, it had several hardcore spots. Perry successfully defended this AEW TNT Championship by shutting his opponent in the coffin; however, after triumphing, things turned ugly. Perry, along with the Young Bucks, were going to set Allin aflame; Sting then made a shocking return and saved the day.

During the match, Perry shoved a helpless Allin into a bodybag and positioned him in a coffin. Interestingly, the latter fought back and sat up in the coffin like the Undertaker did in his days. This was a clever reference because, just like the Deadman, the Daredevil constantly channels his dark side.

#2. Britt Baker channeled her Eddie Guerrero

Expand Tweet

The beloved WWE superstar Eddie Guerrero was infamous for his cunning in-ring tactics. He regularly implemented them to win matches and defend the titles. At All In, Britt Baker did something that was out of the Latino Heat's playbook.

During the All In AEW TBS Title match, Kamille was trying to interfere, but Baker thrust-kicked her. D.M.D then pretended like Mone's ally to strike her with the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship. As a result, referee Paul Turner banished Kamille from ringside.

#1. Dustin Rhodes did a spinaroonie

Expand Tweet

The Spinaroonie was popularized by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The former World Heavyweight Champion is currently a commentator on NXT. Interestingly, he and Dustin Rhodes's alter ego, Goldust, are former WWF Tag Team Champions.

At All In, Rhodes fooled his opponents by pretending to dive on them, only to hit "S*ck it" and a spinaroonie. The fans in attendance enjoyed this sequence and seemingly even caught the reference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.