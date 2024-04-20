3 WWE Superstars Jon Moxley is friends with in real life and 2 he hates

Jon Moxley has been in the wrestling business since 2004. He is currently signed to AEW and NJPW and holds the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Before this, he spent eight years of his career in WWE.

In all these years in the world of WWE, he made some friends and some enemies. In this article, we will discuss the three friends he made in the promotion as well as the two WWE stars he doesn't get along with.

Jon Moxley is friends with:

#5 Seth Rollins and #4 Roman Reigns

Jon Moxley has known Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns since his early days in WWE when the three superstars worked as The Shield. The trio has been tight since day one in WWE (real life), despite what WWE portrayed on TV.

During an interview with Bleacher Report in 2021, former Dean Ambrose discussed his relationship with his former Shield brothers. He stated that his work has made him a busy man, but he still keeps in touch with Rollins and Reigns.

He said, “Very occasionally [speak to Reigns and Rollins]... You just get in this world and you get really busy, especially in a pandemic world, everyone is in their own little bubbles. That's the good thing about wrestling: it's never goodbye, it's just see you along the way. When you go through certain things with people, you're always bonded.”

#3 Triple H

Jon Moxley left WWE in 2019 but still has good relations with Hunter. Following his departure from the company, he joined NJPW, and shortly after he suffered an MRSA infection in his elbow. The infection put him on the shelf for a while.

Renee Paquette (Moxley's wife) in an interview on the Oral Sessions podcast revealed that Triple H even offered to help Moxley when he was out of action due to the infection.

It was believed that Jon Moxley and WWE were on bad terms but The Purveyor of Violence has clarified his issues were with Vince McMahon. He acknowledged the WWE Content Head in an interview and also stated that The King of Kings is a better individual to run WWE than The Genetic Jackhammer.

Jon Moxley hates:

#2 CM Punk

The wrestling world got to know about Jon Moxley and CM Punk's heat via Punk's IG story. Last year, The Second City Saint shared a story on their Instagram profile, lashing out at Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Dave Meltzer, while he was under suspension because of his fight with The Young Bucks.

The story was deleted shortly after but it was enough to create a big controversy in the world of pro wrestling. In the story, The Best in the World revealed that during his feud with the reigning IWGP champ, the latter refused to lose to him.

#1 Brock Lesnar

Another WWE superstar whom Jon Moxley doesn't see eye to eye is Brock Lesnar. The two stars were involved in a rivalry in the build-up to WrestleMania 32. After leaving WWE, the former WWE star opened up about his issues with the company and one of those issues involved his match with The Beast Incarnate.

He disclosed that The Conqueror was not easy to work with and seemingly inferiorized him during their feud. Former AEW World Champion had multiple ideas for the build-up and their Mania match but Brock Lesnar rejected them. Moxley faced The Beast in a No Holds barred Street fight at WrestleMania 32.

