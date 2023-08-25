Is Jon Moxley still friends with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns? Their current relationship explored

Jon Moxley had an exciting run in WWE as Dean Ambrose. He made his debut in WWE as one-third of the Shield, which also featured Roman Reigns and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. The stable is one of the rare few that saw all three members find success as individual players as well.

While The Tribal Chief and The Visionary are with WWE, Jon Moxley has made his home in AEW. But the question stands: is Jon Moxley still friends with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns?

Yes, Jon Moxley, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are still friends

Moxley himself spoke about how he is good friends with his former Shieldmates in 2021. In the same year, reports came in that Roman Reigns, who is a father to five children, gave parenting advice to Jon Moxley, who was about to welcome a bundle of joy himself.

However, in December 2022, their relationship seemingly thawed when Seth said that he doesn't get to see Moxley anymore but maintained that the bond they had will always remain.

Sometime in 2023, Seth Rollins confirmed that he is good friends with Moxley and his wife, Renee Paquette, and he even drops in on their home in Cincinnati whenever he's in town.

In the Texas Deathmatch at AEW Revolution in 2023, Jon Moxley paid tribute to Seth Rollins' signature 'curb stomp' by hitting Adam Page with one. If there's any proof needed that two wrestlers are on good terms - one of them using the other one's finisher move with no repercussions is the strongest signal that they are pretty good friends.

Other on-screen friendships in WWE that didn't last

Almost every tag team in wrestling history has had someone turn on the other one and create a feud. Even currently, The Tribal Chief is facing revolt in the ranks of The Bloodline, with Jey Uso having turned on him.

From the Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan and Macho Man) breaking up to The Shield's multiple break-ups and reunion, the audience has lapped up the chemistry between tag teams and stables as well as the brutal bitterness that they hold against each other.

Another important stable that dominated WWE during the Attitude era was the Ric Flair-led Evolution, consisting of Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista. While Flair had nothing to prove by the time Evolution happened, the other three went on to have fantastic runs in WWE.

Recently in AEW, the entire Jericho Appreciation Society turned on Chris Jericho, with Jake Hager, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay leaving The Ocho high and dry.

Another tag team that had a brutal breakup was Shawn Michaels and Marty Janetty, better known as The Rockers. Their split created one of the most iconic video clips in history, where Shawn superkicks Marty and smashes him through a window.

What do you think about stables and their breakups? Which stable do you think is ripe for breaking up?

