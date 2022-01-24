Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley are currently among the hottest stars in pro wrestling. There was a time when they worked together in WWE as members of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns.

Now that Moxley (known in WWE as Dean Ambrose) and Rollins work in rival companies, fans wonder if they still share the bond of friendship.

Are Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley still friends?

The answer is yes. All three members of the iconic faction have maintained contact over the years.

In a 2021 interview with Bleacher Report, the former Dean Ambrose discussed his current relations with his former stablemates. He stated that he occasionally speaks to Rollins and Reigns.

“Very occasionally [speak to Reigns and Rollins]... You just get in this world and you get really busy, especially in a pandemic world, everyone is in their own little bubbles. That's the good thing about wrestling: it's never goodbye, it's just see you along the way. When you go through certain things with people, you're always bonded,” said Jon Moxley.

On the January 21st episode of SmackDown, Rollins name-dropped Jon Moxley to taunt The Tribal Chief. He stated that The Usos help Reigns just like himself and "Mox" used to.

"Just like me and Mox did in the Shield. The Usos are your pedestal!" said Seth Rollins.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Here’s the video of Seth Rollins name dropping Jon Moxley tonight on #SmackDown Here’s the video of Seth Rollins name dropping Jon Moxley tonight on #SmackDown https://t.co/njtaEG3iaj

It is nice to hear that the Hounds of Justice have maintained their friendship even after being separated for a long time. Hopefully, fans will see them in the same ring once more before any of them retire.

Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and Roman Reigns achieved remarkable success in WWE as The Shield

The Shield debuted at WWE Survivor Series 2012 during CM Punk's WWE Title defense against Ryback, helping Punk retain his title. After separating from the Straight Edge superstar, the faction began attacking major stars like The Rock and and John Cena.

In 2013, all members had a championship around their waist. Reigns and Rollins were the Tag Team Champions while Ambrose held the United States Title. They became one of the most dominating teams in WWE history.

In a storyline against The Evolution in 2014, Seth Rollins betrayed his stablemates to break up the faction. From then on, the WWE Universe witnessed many rivalries and reunions between the three men. Individually, all three Shield members went on to become Grand Slam Champions.

As of now, Rollins and Reigns are two of the most important assets of WWE while Jon Moxley has become one of the most beloved AEW stars.

