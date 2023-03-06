Seth Rollins and 2 WWE legends who were referenced during AEW Revolution pay-per-view

Whether you're Team WWE, Team AEW, or both, one of the most beautiful things in all of wrestling is when a top star takes time to pay homage to a fellow worker. Said worker may be a personal friend or a legend who helped pave the way, either way, it's always great seeing talents respect and acknowledge other talents.

This is even more so the case when an acknowledgment is made across the promotional divide between WWE and AEW. The two companies have been at war for some time now, but that hasn't stopped some All Elite stars from giving a sly wink and nod to their WWE colleagues.

Here are three WWE stars that were referenced at AEW Revolution 2023.

#3. Jon Moxley does Seth Rollins' curb stomp

The Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and Adam Page was hellish, to say the least. As promised, the two pushed their bodies to their limits and did not hold back on the gory violence aspect of things.

Although Mox lost the bout, he did manage to pay tribute to a close friend of his. Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) and Seth Rollins were members of The Shield during their early days on WWE's main roster alongside Roman Reigns. Naturally, the two became close friends and continue to be even while working in different promotions.

During his hellacious match with Hangman, Moxley delivered a curb stomp to his opponent — the trademark finishing move of Seth Rollins. Fans in attendance quickly caught on to the reference and started singing Rollins' theme song.

#2. Max Caster emulates WWE's Olympic Gold Medalist

The Acclaimed has become one of the most popular acts in all of AEW in recent months. Their act alongside 'Daddy Ass' Billy Gunn has been adored by fans and is constantly one of the most entertaining things on television.

Max Caster has garnered comparisons to a young John Cena in WWE because of his rap gimmick. That is why it was fitting to see Platinum Max pay tribute to one of Cena's greatest rivals — Kurt Angle. The Olympic Gold Medalist is also an old adversary of two of Caster's Revolution opponents — Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

During the four-way tag match at Revolution, Caster gestured to pull down the straps on his nonexistent wrestling singlet before hitting Lethal with a perfect Angle Slam. Whether this was just a goofy, meaningless spot or an intelligent way to get conspiracy theorists talking, it was a lovely sight to see and was well-received by the live crowd.

#1. MJF or HBK

The 60-minute Ironman match for the AEW World Championship was nothing short of exceptional. MJF and Bryan Danielson gave it their all and put on a spectacle that will not soon be forgotten.

During the incredible battle, Friedman made a nod to an Ironman match legend — none other than WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Twenty minutes into the match, MJF struck The Heartbreak Kid's signature pose in what would be a beautiful act of foreshadowing.

At WrestleMania XII, Shawn Michaels defeated Bret 'The Hitman' Hart in a 60-minute Ironman match which went into sudden death over time. Perhaps MJF's small tribute to HBK should have been an indication of how the Revolution main event was going to end.

