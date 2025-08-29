30-year-old star must be the one to finally dethrone Toni Storm as the AEW Women’s Champion

Timeless Toni Storm is currently having a tremendous AEW Women's World Title reign. She became a four-time champion by defeating the previous title holder, Mariah May, earlier this year at Grand Slam Australia. Many talented names have tried to dethrone the New Zealand-Australian star. However, every attempt was futile. Athena failed to defeat her at the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and it appears that Storm's reign is not going to end anytime soon. Interestingly, one particular AEW star has the potential to become the next AEW Women's World Champion: Jamie HayterWhy should AEW star Jamie Hayter be the one to dethrone Toni Storm? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJamie Hayter is one of the best in-ring competitors in All Elite Wrestling. Fans worldwide adore her, and she is a former World Champion. Her reign lasted for more than 190 days, but she lost her gold in humiliating fashion against Storm at Double or Nothing 2023. The rivalry between the two women is acclaimed, and fans want to see them lock horns again. Hayter and Storm have history and unfinished business. During their last one-on-one clash, the English native was a face while the former WWE star was a heel. Hopefully, if Tony Khan decides to revive this feud, Hayter will be the villain and vice versa. From a storyline perspective, it makes perfect sense for the former champion to exact revenge and dethrone Storm. Where is Jamie Hayter?A few months back, Jamie Hayter suffered an undisclosed injury, because of which she got sidelined. Thankfully, it seems like she is close to making a full recovery. At Forbidden Door 2025, she made an unexpected appearance. The 30-year-old attacked Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla). By doing so, she made it clear that her target was The Toxic Spider. Hopefully, Hayter will return to Dynamite soon. It will be interesting to see her long-overdue rivalry with Thekla. Jamie Hayter's career achievements Jamie Hayter is a former AEW World Champion. Furthermore, she has held the now-defunct SWA World Championship once and the Goddesses of Stardom Championship once with Bea Priestley. The English native is also a former Pro Wrestling: EVE International Champion and a two-time RevPro British Women's Champion. Only time will tell what the future holds for her in the Jacksonville-based company.