Huge backstage details on Jamie Hayter's stunning AEW return at Forbidden Door 2025 - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 25, 2025 02:01 GMT
Jamie Hayter is a former AEW Women
Jamie Hayter is a former AEW Women's Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Earlier today at Forbidden Door, Jamie Hayter made her blockbuster return to AEW after almost three months. Reports detailing how this came to be and her next direction have come to light.

The former AEW Women's World Champion came out to a thunderous ovation as she confronted Thekla and the Triangle of Madness, who were attacking Queen Aminata. This angle between the Toxic Spider and Aminata was showcased throughout the entire night, starting from the pre-show and concluding with Hayter's return.

Fightful Select has reported that this return happened later than the company hoped, as Jamie Hayter was still recovering from her injuries. Thekla's debut a few months ago was fast-tracked to make up for this, also setting up a future feud between them. Now that Hayter is back, they can get the ball rolling with her feud with the former Stardom star.

Details on Jamie Hayter's injury

It was revealed that Hayter had sustained an injury during her match with Mercedes Moné at Double or Nothing back in May. The nature of this was undisclosed.

During the episode of AEW Dynamite a few days later, she made an appearance to address her future, but was blindsided by the debuting Thekla. Despite stating she was doing well after her match with Mercedes, reports indicated that she was not cleared for action during the angle with the Toxic Spider. This was the reason for there being no follow-up to this storyline till today.

As of now, Jamie Hayter has joined the babyfaces side and is part of those who have a bone to pick with the Triangle of Madness. This may lead to a match between her and Thekla down the road, or a multi-women match to settle all these rivalries in one go. It remains to be seen how this will all be addressed in the coming weeks.

Edited by Angana Roy
