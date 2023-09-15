31-year-old star to make final AEW appearance on Rampage tonight? Exploring the future

The latest buzz in the wrestling world surrounds the departure of TBS Champion Jade Cargill from AEW, leaving fans wondering what's next for the star.

Cargill's return to AEW last week on Collision sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world as she unexpectedly attacked Kris Statlander. However, recent reports suggest that her time in AEW might be coming to an end as she set for a rematch with Statlander for the TBS Championship on Rampage.

Cargill is rumored to be making her final appearance on AEW Rampage tonight, as reports suggest that she might be heading to WWE. If these reports are true, it would be a major boost for the promotion.

If Cargill does indeed make the jump to the Stamford-based promotion, the possibilities are endless. She could make her debut by confronting newly crowned NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Another option would be for Cargill to debut on SmackDown and set her sights on the WWE Women's Champion of the blue brand IYO SKY, which could also show that WWE is serious about pushing Jade Cargill as a top star.

As Jade Cargill seemingly takes her final bow on Rampage, the wrestling fans are abuzz with anticipation about her future.

Booker T comments on AEW star Jade Cagill's potential move to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently weighed in on the speculations surrounding Jade Cargill's potential move to Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that on Cargill would be a great fit in WWE and the perfect star for the promotion.

"I said this months back, I said Jade Cargill has WWE written all over her. That's what I said, she's a WWE Superstar. Not that she didn't fit in or could not fit in in AEW; that's not what I'm saying. I'm saying she is what WWE has always promoted: that super athlete, that super soldier."

He continued that the move was something he anticipated.

"This is something I anticipated, I didn't put it out there or anything as far as saying Jade Cargill is going to be coming to WWE. I did feel like Cargill was a perfect star for WWE. Her star power is so huge right now," said Booker. [17:30-18:34]

Only time will tell whether or not Jade Cargill can make an impact in WWE.

