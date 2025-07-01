34-year-old AEW star to join WWE and align with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins' faction? Exploring the chances!

CM Punk seems to be in a never-ending feud with Seth Rollins. At Night of Champions 2025, Punk faced off against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. During the match, Seth Rollins and his faction came out to the ring and attacked The Straight Edge Superstar.

This forced CM Punk and John Cena to join forces momentarily against Seth. However, The Visionary came back later in the match and hit Punk with The Stomp. Cena then threw Rollins out of the ring and pinned The Voice of the Voiceless to retain his title. This week on RAW, when The Architect was in the middle of his promo with Gunther, Punk came down to the ring and chased Rollins away. However, it looks like The Second City Saint may be outnumbered in his fight against Mr. MITB this time. Hence, he could use some backup in the form of 34-year-old former AEW star Danhausen.

Danhausen's contract with AEW is reportedly expiring soon, and it was recently reported that WWE is "very interested" in him and may look to sign him when he becomes a free agent. Hence, The Very Nice Very Evil star could appear on the Stamford-based promotion very soon, and what better way to introduce him than by aligning him with CM Punk? Fans will be entertained to see how Bron Breakker reacts when Danhausen curses him.

WWE President Nick Khan previously predicted that several AEW stars would jump ship after their contracts expired

Over the past several months, many AEW stars like Penta, Rey Fenix, Rusev, Ricky Saints, and Blake Monroe left the Jacksonville-based promotion and signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut. It looks like Nick Khan's prediction is coming true.

During a recent interview on The Bill Simmons podcast, Nick Khan stated that several AEW stars will join his company when their contracts expire.

“In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. We’re happy about that. When contractually they are available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. And nothing but respect for the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things.” [H/T F4WOnline]

It will be interesting to see if WWE will be able to sign Danhausen.

