4 AEW stars Alexa Bliss is friends with in real life

AEW stars have gone on social media to congratulate WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss on her recent pregnancy announcement. Little Miss Bliss revealed the heartwarming news by showing off her baby bump in her best friend Nia Jax's new Instagram story.

She also added that her delivery date is due December 2023. Not only did her posts garner a huge reaction from the WWE Universe, but Bliss also received congratulations from the entire industry, including a number of former WWE Superstars who currently ply their trade in AEW.

Bliss still shares a close relationship with a number of AEW stars. Here are 4 of them you should know about:

#4. ROH Women's Champion Athena

Alexa Bliss and AEW star Athena (fka Ember Moon) are known to be close friends from their time in the WWE. The former NXT Women's Champion left the company after six years in 2021. She would wrestle for a number of promotions before eventually moving to AEW. Since then, she has captured the ROH Women's Championship.

Recently, Athena took to social media to share a picture of her hanging out with Veda Scott and Alexa Bliss. This was a few weeks before Bliss made her pregnancy announcement, so the War Goddess could have possibly known about the baby's news then.

Alexa has even defended Athena during a Twitter exchange between the AEW star and former TBS champion Jade Cargill. Both were feuding during the summer of 2022. It's clear that they have remained close friends despite being in different companies.

#3. Saraya

One of the AEW stars that congratulated Alexa is the current leader of The Outcasts, Saraya. The former Paige was already briefly retired by the time Bliss debuted on the main roster, but they grew closer thanks to their time filming Total Divas.

Bliss even appeared on the British wrestler's Twitch live stream back in 2020, when a viral moment from Alexa became Saraya's most viewed piece of content. You can view the clip here.

#2. AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette

Former WWE presenter Renee Young is one of the most likable wrestling personalities. During her time in WWE, she was primarily a backstage interviewer but also hosted a number of backstage panels and post-shows, including the popular Talking Smack.

She interacted with a number of WWE Smackdown Superstars during that time, one of them being Alexa Bliss. They also developed a great friendship from their time filming Total Divas together.

In 2020, Renee bid farewell to WWE during SummerSlam 2020 to take a break and become a mother. When WWE shared a throwback video of Renee Young on her last day, Alexa Bliss took to her Twitter account, saying that she would miss the fun banter with Renee Young on Talking Smack.

Eventually, Paquette would follow her real-life husband, Jon Moxley, to AEW when she signed a contract with Tony Khan's promotion in 2022. Renee chimed in on social media to wish her congratulations as well.

#1. AEW Trios Champion Buddy Matthews

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Alexa Bliss And Buddy Murphy Reportedly Split Last Year wrestlinginc.com/news/2019/05/a… Alexa Bliss And Buddy Murphy Reportedly Split Last Year wrestlinginc.com/news/2019/05/a… https://t.co/Cmvmj2vt3Y

It's well-known among wrestling fans that Alexa Bliss used to date current All Elite Wrestling star Buddy Matthews. Both wrestlers joined NXT in 2013 and eventually found themselves in the same stable. They then started dating and even got briefly engaged. Unfortunately, the couple broke up in September 2018, but by all accounts, they remain on amicable terms.

When Bliss's pet pig Larry-Steve, unfortunately, passed away on May 25, 2021, Buddy actually reached out to Bliss online, which was noted by many wrestling fans. They continue to be supportive of each other's careers and current relationships.

Bliss later began dating professional musician Ryan Cabrera in February 2020, and the couple tied the knot in April 2022. Matthews, on the other hand, is currently dating the reigning WWE Smackdown Women's champion, Rhea Ripley.

