4 AEW stars who have been engaged more than once

The Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion AEW has an ensemble roster of highly talented and remarkable in-ring athletes. While many of them are top names in professional wrestling, their personal lives have gone through a tailspin in its own right. In fact, one of the most talked-about aspects regarding those individuals has been their love life.There have been a select few AEW stars who have found love on multiple occasions. Before ending up on the altar with their perfect match, they had to go through a rocky road, which included putting an engagement ring on the finger of different partners. Here is a look at the top three All Elite Wrestling superstars who have been engaged more than once.#4. Tay MeloAEW female star Tay Melo has been engaged twice in her life. The former WWE superstar got engaged to fellow judoka Jorge Conti, whom she married in 2017. Later on, Melo revealed in 2021 that she and Jorge had been separated for a long time. Her next engagement, which happened in June in Paris, France, was with her AEW co-worker, Sammy Guevara, whom she had been dating since January 2022, and the duo tied the knot on August 7, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. #3. Buddy MatthewsBuddy Matthews is among the rising stars of All Elite Wrestling, who came to prominence during his stint in WWE after signing with the promotion in 2013. During his time in NXT as part of the tag team, 'Blake and Murphy', alongside Wesley Blake, the duo was joined by another new star, who later on became the popular WWE star, Alexa Bliss. Matthews and Bliss found love with each other and got engaged. However, the duo parted ways in 2018 and ended their engagement. Following that, the former House of Black member put the ring on WWE megastar Rhea Ripley's finger after they began a relationship and went on to get married in June 2024.#2. Dustin RhodesAEW star Dustin Rhodes is a renowned veteran of the professional wrestling business. He has been engaged three times throughout his lifetime. The first time was with fellow WWE star Terri Runnels, whom he married in 1999. Rhodes' second engagement that led to marriage was with Milena Martelloni, which he described as a volatile alliance in his book, Cross Rhodes: Goldust, Out of the Darkness. The third time Rhodes got engaged was with his now wife, Ta-rel Marie Roche, whom he married in 2012.#1. Adam Copeland While Adam Copeland has been delivering countless spears throughout his life to carve out a Hall of Fame wrestling career, his personal life has gone through its own fair share of ups and downs regarding his romantic relationships. The AEW veteran's first engagement was with Alannah Morley, the sister of fellow WWE co-worker, Val Venis, and their marriage lasted from 1998 to 2004. His second engagement happened with Lisa Ortiz, most likely that same year, but their marriage ended in 2005, after Cope's affair with WWE legend became public. The 11-time World Champion got engaged for a third time to fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, whom he married in 2016 after five years of being in a relationship.