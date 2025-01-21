 4 AEW stars who could be the perfect final opponent for Cope (fka Edge)

AEW's Adam Copeland is one of the top stars in the pro wrestling business. The Rated-R Superstar gained popularity as Edge in WWE, having two remarkable tenures that led to multiple title wins and an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2012.

Following the end of his second WWE stint in 2023, he debuted in AEW under his real name. Since then, Copeland has been a top attraction for the company and has delivered remarkable matches against stars like Christian Cage and Malakai Black. He returned from his foot injury at the 2024 Worlds End pay-per-view and later shortened his ring name to Cope.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that he had close to two more years left as an in-ring competitor. Not only that, Cope said he wanted a young talent to be his final opponent. This listicle will look at four rising stars in AEW who could be the perfect final opponent for Cope.

#4 AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia

Daniel Garcia is a remarkably talented in-ring competitor in AEW. He has delivered exceptional matches during his tenure in the Tony Khan-led company. Garcia's hard work and resilience recently led to his first championship win in the company. At the 2024 Full Gear pay-per-view, he defeated Jack Perry to win the TNT Title.

Garcia arguably has all the tools to succeed as a main event star in the business. His status could further be elevated by wrestling Cope in his final match and potentially winning it to gain fans' attention.

#3 HOOK

HOOK has used his in-ring acumen and wrestling lineage to become one of the fastest-rising stars in the world of professional wrestling. The son of ECW legend Taz has been part of AEW for a long time and has become a cornerstone for the company. This has fetched him multiple reigns as the FTW Champion and matches against legends like Chris Jericho.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil needs another push to ascend to the next level. This could come at the expense of Adam Copeland's retirement match, where HOOK could combat The Rated-R Superstar and secure a huge win.

#2 Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio Castagnoli is considered one of the most underrated wrestling stars of this generation. He left WWE and came to All Elite Wrestling in 2022 in search of better opportunities and more success. However, despite all the hard work, Claudio is arguably still a mid-card attraction, but he rightfully deserves a push due to his popularity among fans.

All Elite Wrestling could give Castagnoli a massive chance by booking him to be Cope's final opponent. The duo has the ability to deliver a stellar showdown. A victory over Cope in his final match could lead to a massive push for The Swiss Cyborg and help him cement his spot in the main event scene.

#1 Darby Allin

One of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling, Darby Allin, has earned the love and respect of fans with his amazing in-ring ability and daredevil persona. Allin has consistently displayed some incredible feats of athleticism in his AEW career. Not only that, Allin has also earned multiple accolades in the company.

Allin's tenure so far makes him a worthy candidate to be in the main event and world title picture in AEW. Wrestling a legend like Cope in his last match and possibly picking up the win could be the push Darby Allin needs to take his career to the next level.

