4 AEW stars who could return to WWE for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia

The underdog wrestling promotion, AEW, was already facing major direct competition from its rival company, WWE, in recent months. However, the Jacksonville-based promotion will be pushed against the wall by them two years from now after World Wrestling Entertainment recently made a history-making announcement.WWE Chief Content Officer Paul &quot;Triple H&quot; Levesque announced that the company's premier event, WrestleMania 43, will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027. This will make the first edition of The Show of Shows outside North America and will be a monumental and historic night for the Stamford-based promotion. With WWE set to make history in 2027, some AEW stars who jumped ship from the promotion could end up returning to WWE. So, here are the top four names currently on the AEW roster who could return to the company to be a part of the game-changing edition of WrestleMania in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.#4. Chris JerichoOne of the top possibilities among the current AEW roster who could return for a marquee match at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia is Chris Jericho. He has been absent from television for a while, with major rumors hinting at his return to WWE, following the expiry of his contract reportedly at the end of 2025. While Jericho confirmed that he is staying with All Elite Wrestling right now, a lot could change in the coming months. Should The Ayatollah of Rock' n' Rolla leave Tony Khan's company and return to WWE, it would make him a top candidate for a match at WrestleMania in 2027.#3. Mercedes MoneMercedes Mone has been thriving as one of the top female wrestling stars since debuting for AEW in March 2024. The '9 Belts Mone' has emerged as one of the biggest attractions in professional wrestling, and while she is reportedly very happy with Tony Khan's company, a much more lucrative offer by WWE could change her perspective. Moreover, an opportunity to compete in a headlining match at an overseas and history-making WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia could add to WWE's possible attempt to lure Mone back to her old company #2. Christian CageChristian Cage began his wrestling career in WWE as part of the popular tag team with Adam Copeland, 'Edge and Christian.' Moreover, he also claimed major singles success, becoming a two-time World Heavyweight Champion in the promotion. While The Patriach has had a resurgence with his run in AEW, WWE, with their reported idea of making WrestleMania 43 a star-studded show, could bring back Cage to add the star power of The Showcase of the Immortals in 2027.#1. CopeAdam Copeland carved out a Hall of Fame career with his two successful tenures in WWE. The Rated-R superstar left the company in 2023 and joined AEW to explore new opportunities in the last leg of his illustrious career. While Cope is expected to be an active in-ring competitor for a few more years, the final ending for him could come in WWE. The Stamford-based promotion could offer the former 11-time World Champion a chance to compete at the ground-breaking edition of WrestleMania in 2027, which could lead to him leaving AEW to rejoin his old promotion for one last ride.