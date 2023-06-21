4 current AEW-WWE couples who've never worked together on-screen

AEW and WWE have a number of wrestling power couples split between them. While some started off in different companies, such as Adam Cole in WWE NXT and Britt Baker in AEW, they eventually appeared together on-screen once they were employed by the same promotion.

On the flip side, we have seen wrestling couples that have shared screen time while they were in the same company, just like Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson in WWE, before one of them left for a rival organization.

The American Dragon is, of course, a prominent star in AEW now, while Brie ultimately left WWE as well.

But what about the WWE/AEW couples that have never appeared on television together despite their relationship being public knowledge among wrestling fans? Here are four such examples:

#4. WWE Superstar Mia Yim and AEW wrestler Keith Lee

Keith Lee and Mia Yim tied the knot in February 2022 after dating for a number of years during their NXT days. Despite wrestling on the same stage in that time period, they never appeared in a segment together on the black and gold brand.

Both Lee and Yim suffered from disappointing WWE main roster runs and were unfortunately released in late 2021, shortly before their wedding.

Keith Lee would make his wrestling comeback a few months later in February, debuting on an episode of AEW Dynamite. He has had a decent run in the company thus far, teaming with Swerve Strickland to become AEW Tag Team Champions.

Meanwhile, Mia Yim was rehired by WWE once Triple H took charge of creative and is now part of AJ Styles' faction in The OC. It's great to see the couple thriving despite being in different promotions.

#3. AEW Trios Champion Malakai Black and WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega and Malakai Black are another well-known wrestling couple that has never interacted as partners. This is despite both being in NXT and on the WWE main roster at the same time. They have been married since 2018 and often share their personal and professional lives on social media.

Vega was primarily a manager to Andrade in WWE, while Black was a brooding solo competitor. The Dutchman and the Mexican star have mixed it up over the NXT Championship, but Vega was in the corner of Andrade against her real-life husband during the feud.

These days, Vega is a regular member of SmackDown, most recently challenging Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Black, on the other hand, has been running roughshod as the Trios Champion alongside his House of Black teammates Buddy Matthews and Brody King. Ironically, it looks like they will be starting a new rivalry with his old enemy Andrade, judging by what happened on the debut episode of All Elite Wrestling Collision.

#2. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and AEW Trios Champion Buddy Matthews

Speaking of the House of Black, Buddy Matthews is known as Mr. Rhea Ripley these days, despite The Eradicator being in a kayfabe relationship with fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

Their relationship only started after Buddy left WWE to join All Elite Wrestling. Therefore, they never had a chance to appear on-screen together on WWE programming.

Previously, the Australian was engaged to WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. With Ripley's career soaring through the stratosphere as Women's World Champion and Buddy delivering a show-stopping performance on Collision, it seems like they will be the next IT couple in wrestling.

#1. WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair and AEW wrestler Andrade

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair is married to All Elite Wrestling's Andrade El Idolo. Both wrestlers have had wildly different trajectories in the wrestling business.

As a second-generation wrestler, The Queen quickly won the NXT Women's Championship before getting called up to the WWE main roster. There she has grown to become one of the top stars in the business, winning the Women's title 14 times.

Andrade's career, however, never reached the same heights in WWE. While he started off strongly, winning the NXT Championship and feuding with Rey Mysterio once he debuted on SmackDown, he never reached world title contention like his partner.

Hence, they never appeared in the same program, with Charlotte perceived as the bigger star. But with Andrade receiving a new push in Tony Khan's company, there is hope that he will eventually become a fixture of the main event scene in All Elite Wrestling.

