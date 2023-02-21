2 Married AEW couples that met in the company and 3 who met in WWE

AEW have had their fair share of wrestling power couples. Cody and Brandi Rhodes are probably the most notable of these. Before his move to WWE, The American Nightmare and his wife worked together on-screen and off-screen for the promotion.

Like other married couples on this list, Cody and Brandi met while working for the same company. While the behind-the-scenes world of wrestling can be crazy, confusing, and sometimes stressful, these five couples have managed to fledge their in-office romances into beautiful marriages.

#5. Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara are AEW's new power couple

Since the Rhodes' departure from Tony Khan's company, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara have stepped up to the plate as AEW's most public couple. The two met when Melo joined AEW in 2020. After making several appearances alongside one another on Guevara's vlog series, fans were quick to speculate that there was a romance brewing.

They eventually got married in 2022 and continue to work closely together as members of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

#4. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are the Superbad couple

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage Kip Sabian And Penelope Ford: Sammy Guevara And Tay Melo Are Copying Us, There's Room For A Feud Kip Sabian And Penelope Ford: Sammy Guevara And Tay Melo Are Copying Us, There's Room For A Feud 👀👇 #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage https://t.co/cv6yQQqjrZ

Following Penelope Ford's split with her then-boyfriend Joey Janela in late 2018, shortly before the launch of AEW, she has found love in Norfolk's Kip Sabian.

The two have been paired on TV for a while now and even had a faux wedding on a February 2021 edition of Dynamite. In reality, the couple got married around that time and have not looked back since.

#3. Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley met in the rival company

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Many congratulations to Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley on the birth of their first child Many congratulations to Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley on the birth of their first child ♥️ https://t.co/gvxU8EaBo1

A decade ago, Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) met while working in WWE. Months later, the two started dating. Today, they are married with one child and are working in WWE's rival promotion.

The difference in their on-screen personalities is what makes this duo so charming to fans. Their real-life relationship has been referenced on both WWE and AEW programming, and given that they are both incredibly talented in their roles, fans can expect to see much more of the couple.

#2. Miro and Lana met in developmental

CJ Perry and Miro

CJ Perry (fka Lana) met her now hubby Miro (fka Rusev) when they were both part of WWE's developmental brand. The two started as friends, Miro said in an interview with Reel Talker.

"We were always next to each other while riding with different people in cars. I felt like something was happening, but I didn’t want to scare anybody. I didn’t want to push her away," he said.

The couple was paired on-screen for much of their time in WWE. Both have since left the promotion, with Miro working in AEW and Lana teasing a return to the wrestling ring.

#1. AJ Lee and CM Punk eventually found "the one"

CM Punk and AJ Lee on WWE RAW

The "CM" in CM Punk originally stood for Chick Magnet. The moniker proved to be true as during his time in WWE, The Voice of the Voiceless was involved in several relationships with his female colleagues.

That was until his on-screen pairing with AJ Lee developed into a real-life relationship. Lee and Punk would continue dating for a few years before tying the knot in 2014. Lee has since retired from wrestling, with Punk contractually signed to AEW.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes