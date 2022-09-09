Top AEW star says she recreated a better pose with her spouse than WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's viral NSFW photo

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is famous for her esthetic appeal in addition to being an incredibly talented performer in women's wrestling today.

The Golden Goddess recently fulfilled her own prophecy by defeating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a three-way title unification match to become the Undisputed NXT Women's Champion at the Worlds Collide event.

Off the back of a career-defining moment, Rose shared a poolside photo of herself from a short vacation. In a now-viral Instagram post, she bared it all to recreate WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels' iconic pose he did for Playgirl Magazine back in 1996.

AEW star Tay Melo quickly took note of the similarities drawn in the poses via a post uploaded by Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram. The Brazilian star dropped a comment saying, "Sammy and I," to imply that she and her husband Sammy Guevara pulled off the pose better than both Rose and HBK.

You can check out Melo's comments on the post below:

Tay Melo didn't take the comparison lightly!

Earlier this year, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo shared an explicit bedroom photo with the TNT Championship during their notorious program with Dan Lambert and Men of the Year.

Brian Pillman Jr. has a wrestling crush on Mandy Rose

WWE and AEW might be seen as competing companies, but some of its talents are fond of each other.

Mandy Rose's name was on the tip of AEW star Brian Pillman Jr's tongue when a fan asked him about his wrestling crush:

"@WWE_MandyRose Hope she doesn't see this," Pillman Jr. replied to a fan.

Rose has been dating former American soccer player Sabatino Piscitelli for several years. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship by showing up together at the 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony.

The latter had two stints with the sports entertainment juggernaut but was released on both occasions. Meanwhile, The Golden Goddess has steadily ascended to the top and has become a mainstay on NXT 2. 0.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for her after she returns from vacation.

Who do you think recreated a better Shawn Michaels pose? Mandy Rose or Tay Melo (with Sammy Guevara)? Sound off in the comments section below.

