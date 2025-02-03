4 current and former AEW stars mentored by WWE’s Cody Rhodes

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is one of the top veterans in the pro wrestling industry right now. His vast experience has always helped in his character development. Many feel he was criminally underutilized during his first WWE run. He then made a name for himself on the independent scene. Later, he, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks started AEW which changed the business.

After going through various ups and downs, he has finished his story and is currently the face of the Stamford-based promotion. Throughout his time in the industry, he helped many up-and-coming stars to elevate their performance. In AEW, he opted himself out of the possibility of not challenging for the AEW World Championship because he didn't want to take anyone's spot.

The helping veteran guided shape many careers while still being active wrestlers. Many AEW stars who worked with him claim that he assisted many talents backstage. Let's take a look at some of the former and current names he mentored over the years.

#4. Jade Cargill

The former TBS Champion has created a buzz around herself since joining WWE in 2023. She instantly became one of the impactful stars on the scene. Her AEW run was also very eventful as she went undefeated for the majority of her run. She made her debut while teaming up with Shaq against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

In an interview from 2023, Jade Cargill said The American Nightmare helped her decision to switch promotions.

"I've seen what the business did for him, I've seen him be the stellar athlete that he is. I didn't see any different for myself. He was one of the guys that led me to a great decision," she said.

The former AEW champions are yet to interact together on WWE TV.

#3. Darby Allin

The Relentless Star has been one of the top supporters of Cody Rhodes even after the latter left AEW for WWE. The duo wrestled in a series of amazing matches in the short period the two-time Intercontinental Champion was All Elite. Darby Allin made his debut in AEW against Cody in 2019, where the rookie took him to the limits.

While talking about Darby's first match in the company, the latter said that the match with Cody Rhodes was important as it was the 'first impression' of Allin for many and the duo had a breathtaking match.

"That match, I knew everything was riding on that match and I needed to go all out for that match and get as wild as possible. That's why you see me doing these crazy Coffin Drops on the apron. I knew this was the first impression for a lot of people," he said.

Darby Allin is still grateful that Cody Rhodes made an effort to help his career grow.

#2. Jordynne Grace

The Juggernaut recently signed with WWE after a blockbuster TNA run. She impressed the WWE Universe with her stellar performance at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Following her debut, she told an interesting story on X/Twitter about how Cody Rhodes had a huge impact on her career.

Jordynne Grace stated that The American Nightmare vouched for her to feature at the 2018 All In show, the event that eventually led to AEW's establishment. She was thankful for that opportunity since it led to her getting the TNA contract a few days later.

#1. Ricky Starks has been taking advice from Cody Rhodes

The Absolute has been absent from AEW since March 2024 allegedly because he will be jumping to WWE once his contract expires. He has a good relationship with Cody Rhodes from when they worked in AEW together. Ricky Starks recently claimed that he always sought advice from the Undisputed WWE Champion now and then as he didn't feel connected with the rest of the veterans in the locker room.

"It still is Cody. There is nothing wrong with saying that. I don't really have that type of relationship back there (in AEW)," he said.

Manier times, the WWE champion has praised Ricky Starks for his skills in the ring. It is just a matter of months before the former FTW Champion's contract runs out.

It remains to be seen how many careers Cody Rhodes helps make before he hangs up his boots.

