  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 4 Directions for Chris Jericho if He Returns to WWE

4 Directions for Chris Jericho if He Returns to WWE

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 26, 2025 09:33 GMT
DDT Pro-Wrestling - Source: Getty
DDT Pro-Wrestling - Source: Getty

AEW veteran Chris Jericho has been a significant topic of discussion in the wrestling world in recent memory. The Ayatollah of Rock' n Rolla was the first signee of All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and has served as a cornerstone for the Jacksonville-based promotion since then.

Ad

However, recent reports have suggested that Jericho is looking to return to WWE following the end of his AEW contract in December this year. Another report stated that the Stamford-based promotion is interested in bringing him back. The Ucho had been a top attraction for WWE for many years, with his last appearance for the company being in 2018.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With rumors running wild, there is a huge possibility of seeing The Lionheart back in WWE. Should the lights go out and a countdown clock strike zero with Jericho's thunderous return, here are four directions for him in the company.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

#4. Form a faction of underutilised talent

Chris Jericho has been a master of heading factions, especially during his tenure in AEW. From The Inner Circle to the Learning Tree, many superstars with potential have thrived under the tutelage of Jericho. The former AEW World Champion can have a similar run upon his speculated return to WWE. He could form another faction with underutilised stars like Carmelo Hayes and Andrade to bring them to the spotlight and garner significant push for them in WWE.

Ad

#3. Engage in rivalries to push popular stars

WWE currently has a pool of highly popular superstars who have yet to realise their full potential. These names, who command a huge popularity among the WWE Universe, include stars like LA Knight. Being a business veteran, Chris Jericho can be the catalyst for them to ascend to the next level. A well-designed and captivating storyline with The Learning Tree could prove to be highly beneficial for their run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

#2. Dream matches for Chris Jericho

Should Chris Jericho make his return to WWE, it could open the doors to some highly anticipated dream matches against the top stars of today's roster. One of those names is Roman Reigns. Although he and Jericho have shared the ring before, it was not against The OTC, Roman Reigns, who has now become one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. Another name could be Seth Rollins, who could prove to be a formidable choice for Chris Jericho's opponent. The match could be a bigger attraction if Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion by then and puts his title on the line.

Ad

#1. One more run as WWE Intercontinental Champion

One of Chris Jericho's records in WWE that stands to this date is being a nine-time Intercontinental Champion, which he set over a decade ago. The only person to come close to that is The Miz, who is a former eight-time IC Champion. However, Jericho's rumored return could see him take his record even further. The Lionheart could engage in a feud for the workhorse title and defeat the champion to bring his IC title wins to an impressive ten times in WWE.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications