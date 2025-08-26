4 Directions for Chris Jericho if He Returns to WWE

AEW veteran Chris Jericho has been a significant topic of discussion in the wrestling world in recent memory. The Ayatollah of Rock' n Rolla was the first signee of All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and has served as a cornerstone for the Jacksonville-based promotion since then.However, recent reports have suggested that Jericho is looking to return to WWE following the end of his AEW contract in December this year. Another report stated that the Stamford-based promotion is interested in bringing him back. The Ucho had been a top attraction for WWE for many years, with his last appearance for the company being in 2018.With rumors running wild, there is a huge possibility of seeing The Lionheart back in WWE. Should the lights go out and a countdown clock strike zero with Jericho's thunderous return, here are four directions for him in the company.#4. Form a faction of underutilised talent Chris Jericho has been a master of heading factions, especially during his tenure in AEW. From The Inner Circle to the Learning Tree, many superstars with potential have thrived under the tutelage of Jericho. The former AEW World Champion can have a similar run upon his speculated return to WWE. He could form another faction with underutilised stars like Carmelo Hayes and Andrade to bring them to the spotlight and garner significant push for them in WWE.#3. Engage in rivalries to push popular starsWWE currently has a pool of highly popular superstars who have yet to realise their full potential. These names, who command a huge popularity among the WWE Universe, include stars like LA Knight. Being a business veteran, Chris Jericho can be the catalyst for them to ascend to the next level. A well-designed and captivating storyline with The Learning Tree could prove to be highly beneficial for their run in the Stamford-based promotion.#2. Dream matches for Chris JerichoShould Chris Jericho make his return to WWE, it could open the doors to some highly anticipated dream matches against the top stars of today's roster. One of those names is Roman Reigns. Although he and Jericho have shared the ring before, it was not against The OTC, Roman Reigns, who has now become one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. Another name could be Seth Rollins, who could prove to be a formidable choice for Chris Jericho's opponent. The match could be a bigger attraction if Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion by then and puts his title on the line.#1. One more run as WWE Intercontinental ChampionOne of Chris Jericho's records in WWE that stands to this date is being a nine-time Intercontinental Champion, which he set over a decade ago. The only person to come close to that is The Miz, who is a former eight-time IC Champion. However, Jericho's rumored return could see him take his record even further. The Lionheart could engage in a feud for the workhorse title and defeat the champion to bring his IC title wins to an impressive ten times in WWE.